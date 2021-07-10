Govt provides all supports to corona patients: Minister

PIROJPUR, July 9: Livestock Resources and Fisheries Minister S M Rezaul Karim, MP, said the government has introduced all sorts of humanitarian support for corona patients in the country.

While addressing a virtual meeting as chief guest on Thursday morning in Sadar Upazila auditorium, the minister came up with the disclosure.

He said vaccines are in pipeline to come within a short time; people of all professions need to come forward to cooperate with the government.

A humanitarian support programme has been launched by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he further said, adding, under the programme, 675 people of different professions have already got Tk 500 each.

The virtual meeting was chaired by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Bashir Ahmed. It was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain, Superintendent of Police (SP) Hayetul Islam Khan, Additional DC (General) Chowdhury Rowson Islam, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station AJM Masuduzzman, and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Anup Das were connected.

Freedom Fighter (FF) Samir Kumar Das Baschu, President of district Shramik League Majnu Talukder, and Secretary of Business Association Golam Mawla Nakib also spoke.











