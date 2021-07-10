Gopalganj farmers worried about selling sacrificial animals



A cattle farm in Gopalganj. photo: observer

Due to lockdown, trading of animals in local haats and bazaars is suspended.

They cannot contact with wholesalers. Setting-up of sacrificial animal haats has not been decided yet. But the authorities concerned have taken an initiative for selling sacrificial animals online.

Targeting the Eid-ul-Azha, about 5,000 families have prepared about 30,000 cattle in the district under fattening system. Most of these have been reared by marginal farmers. These animals have been grown on grasses, bran, mustard cake, and other feed.

Normally such animals are used to be sold at their prices as these are farmed expensively under the local system. Growers are used to rear cattle taking loans from NGOs and other sources. The loans are refunded later after selling these. But this year, they have fallen in disarray due to the corona pandemic.

Posting pictures of their animals on haat page app of the Department of Livestock Services (DoLS), some farm owners are trying to sell sacrificial animals. But they are in frustration whether their animals will be sold online at fair prices. If their online option fails to ensure good prices, they will have to count irrecoverable losses.

Farmer Sirajul Islam of Nilathi Village in Sadar Upazila said, "I have fattened my cattle at a huge cost. I hoped to sell these at fair prices and bring solvency to my family. If sacrificial animal haat does not sit due to corona, I'll have to incur huge loss."

DoLS Officer Dr. Aziz Al Mamun said, there are 32,700 cattle farmers in Gopalganj; they have prepared about 30,000 animals; the demand in the district is about 29,000.

This year, online sale has been arranged with animal pictures, addresses and mobile numbers of farmers on the app, he added. "We are expecting they can sell their animals using the device," he further said.

Whatever is the system, online or in-person haat, what the farmers demanded is profitable sale of their animals to avert loss-making consequence.





GOPALGANJ, July 9: Farm owners in the district are in tension with their cattle that are prepared for Eid-ul-Azha.Due to lockdown, trading of animals in local haats and bazaars is suspended.They cannot contact with wholesalers. Setting-up of sacrificial animal haats has not been decided yet. But the authorities concerned have taken an initiative for selling sacrificial animals online.Targeting the Eid-ul-Azha, about 5,000 families have prepared about 30,000 cattle in the district under fattening system. Most of these have been reared by marginal farmers. These animals have been grown on grasses, bran, mustard cake, and other feed.Normally such animals are used to be sold at their prices as these are farmed expensively under the local system. Growers are used to rear cattle taking loans from NGOs and other sources. The loans are refunded later after selling these. But this year, they have fallen in disarray due to the corona pandemic.Posting pictures of their animals on haat page app of the Department of Livestock Services (DoLS), some farm owners are trying to sell sacrificial animals. But they are in frustration whether their animals will be sold online at fair prices. If their online option fails to ensure good prices, they will have to count irrecoverable losses.Farmer Sirajul Islam of Nilathi Village in Sadar Upazila said, "I have fattened my cattle at a huge cost. I hoped to sell these at fair prices and bring solvency to my family. If sacrificial animal haat does not sit due to corona, I'll have to incur huge loss."DoLS Officer Dr. Aziz Al Mamun said, there are 32,700 cattle farmers in Gopalganj; they have prepared about 30,000 animals; the demand in the district is about 29,000.This year, online sale has been arranged with animal pictures, addresses and mobile numbers of farmers on the app, he added. "We are expecting they can sell their animals using the device," he further said.Whatever is the system, online or in-person haat, what the farmers demanded is profitable sale of their animals to avert loss-making consequence.