21 detained of different charges in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, July 9: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 21 people on different charges in the city.

A huge volume of contraband drug also recovered from them.

RMP Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Iftekhar Alam confirmed the information through a press release on Thursday.

Of the detainees, four had arrest warrant, four were drug addicts and the rest 13 were detained on different charges.











