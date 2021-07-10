Video
Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 9:35 PM
Home Countryside

Two minors drown in two districts

Published : Saturday, 10 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192
Our Correspondents

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Kurigram, on Thursday.
BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Bagha Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.
The deceased was identified as Rohan Mia, 9, son of Wasim Hossain, a resident of Hedatipara Village in the upazila. He was a student of a local Hafizia madrasa.
Local sources said Rohan fell in a pond nearby the house in the evening while flying kite, and went missing there.
Later, locals found his floating body on water and recovered it from the pond.
An unnatural death case was filed with Bagha Police Station (PS) in this connection.
KURIGRAM: A minor boy drowned in a water body in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
The deceased was identified as Hossain, 7, son of Abdul Qader, a resident of Sarkertari Village under Kochakata Union.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Hossain along with his cousin Mannaf, 5, went to Dangkar Chhara in the area at around 1:30pm to take bath.
At one stage, both of them went missing in the water body.
Sensing the matter, locals rushed in and rescued the minors.
But, Hossain died at that time.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft