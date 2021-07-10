Riverbank protection work begins at Fulchhari



Riverbank protection work going on in Fulchhari Upazila of Gaibandha. photo: observer

According to locals sources, with the rise of water level of the Jamuna River, river erosion took serious turn in the area, making the people living on the bank of the river more worried about their homesteads and arable land.

Taking this in view, Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) takes initiative to protect the area from erosion by the River Jamuna.

Accordingly, the activity on dumping of geo textile sand bags was launched. Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) would implement the activity at the cost of Tk 2.69 crore.

On Monday afternoon, Chief Engineer of BWDB, northern zone, Rangpur Jyoti Proshad Ghosh formally inaugurated the work through dumping the geo textile sand bags at the vulnerable point as chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Engineer Jyoti Proshad Ghosh, in his speech, said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is so much active and cordial to protect the homesteads of the people and their arable land from the river erosion. Accordingly, dumping of the geotextile sand bags started in the area to check erosion by the River Jamuna.

Besides this, river bank protection work would be done along the right bank of the river from Kamarjani Bandar to Horipur of the district under a gigantic project of the board, he added.

Superintending Engineer of BWDB Abdus Shahid, Upazila Chairman GM Selim Parvez, Executive Engineer of BWDB here Mokhlasur Rahman, Sub-Divisional Engineer ATM Rezanur Rahman, local elite, political leaders and journalists were present on the occasion.

Executive Engineer of BWDB Mokhlasur Rahman told this correspondent, the work would be finished in the area within two months.

Similar work was also going on in Burirhaat area under Shaghata Upazila in the district at the implementation of the BWDB, he concluded.







