Five killed in road mishaps

Five people including a woman have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Kurigram, Rajshahi, Patuakhali and Rangpur, in two days.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Monnaf Uddin, 60, son of late Hasi Dewani, a resident of Hasigram Village under Ballaverkhas Union in the upazila.

Eyewitnesses said Monnaf Uddin was standing beside Madarganj-Bhurungamari Road in Old Godown area at around 12pm. At that time, a brick-laden tractor overturned after losing its control over the steering and fell on him, leaving Monnaf dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, driver of the tractor managed to flee the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kochakata Police Station (PS) Mahabub Alam confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: Two people were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Godagari Upazila of the district early Friday.

The deceased were identified as Madhab Halder, 40, son of Narayan Halder, a resident of Nasipur Village, and Selim Hossain, 35, son of Mukhlesur Rahman of Chapainawabganj District. Selim was the driver of an auto-rickshaw, and Madhab was a trader of doi, a processed product of milk, and was going to Rajshahi market to sell it.

Godagari PS OC Kamrul Islam said a Rajshahi-bound speeding auto-rickshaw hit a stranded truck after losing its control over the steering in Gopalpur Bazar area on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj Highway at around 5:15am, leaving three people injured.

Later, auto-rickshaw driver Selim succumbed to his injuries at Godagari Upazila Health Complex while passenger Madhab at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

However, the injured is now undergoing treatment at the upazila health complex, the OC added.

GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI: A woman was killed in a road accident in Galachipa Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Mst Shazeda Begum, 58, wife of Pancham Ali, a resident of Ward No. 4 under Charkajal Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Shazeda was returning home from Jintala Bazar riding by a rented motorcycle in the evening.

At one stage, the motorcycle fell on the road after its driver Sohel lost control over the steering, which left Shazeda seriously injured.

Later, Shazeda succumbed to her injuries on the way to a local hospital.

Galachipa PS OC MR Shawkat Anwar Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken after investigation.

RANGPUR: An auto-rickshaw driver was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in the city on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Kamal Hossain.

Police sources said a fish-laden pickup van hit an auto-rickshaw in Modern Mor Dharmadas area in the city at around 10:30am, leaving the auto-rickshaw driver dead on the spot and two of its passengers seriously injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The injured were admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

Tajhat PS OC Akhteruzzaman Prodhan confirmed the incident.







