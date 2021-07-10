10 gamblers detained in Katiadi Upazila

KISHOREGANJ, July 9: Police, in a drive, arrested 10 gamblers in Katiadi Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons are Nayeb Ali, 23, Muzzammel, 22, Saiful Islam, 40, Ramu Mia, 45, Uzzal Mia, 47, Humayun, 26, Dayal, 40, Mizu Mia, 40, Khokon Mia, 45, and Hiru Mia, 45.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Katiadi Model Police Station (PS) SM Shahadat Hossain said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Manikkhali Kurerpar area at night and arrested them red-handed while gambling.

Police also recovered Tk 14,300 in cash and playing cards from their possession during the drive.

After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with the PS, the arrested were produced before the court, the OC added.







