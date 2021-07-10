Two murdered in two districts

Two people including a housewife have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Madaripur, in two days.

BOGURA: A man was stabbed to death by his son-in-law in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Asadul Haque, 45, was the son of Fazlul Haque, a resident of Parbhabanipur Village under Khamarkandi Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said the deceased's son-in-law Sabbir, 25, had been demanding Tk 5 lakh to Asadul as dowry money for long.

As Asadul refused to to give the money, an altercation too place in between him and Sabbir in the area at around 10pm.

At one stage, Sabbir stabbed Asadul, leaving him critically injured.

Injured Asadul was rushed to Sherpur Upazila Health Complex, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, Sabbir went into hiding soon after the incident.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sherpur Police Station (PS) Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident.

MADARIPUR: A housewife was allegedly murdered by her husband in Dasar PS area of Kalkini Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Hazera Begum was the wife of Babul Akon, a resident of Dhuasar Village under Baligram Union.

Police and local sources said Babul tortured his wife Hazera Begum at night following a family feud, leaving her seriously injured.

Later, she succumbed to his injuries on the way to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the deceased's husband and her in-laws went into hiding son after the incident.

Dasar PS OC Hasanuzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.

However, police are investigating the matter, the OC added.







