35 fined for violating lockdown rules in two districts

Published : Saturday, 10 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts in three days fined a total of 35 people Tk 25,950 for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown in two districts- Pirojpur and Brahmanbaria.
PIROJPUR: Separate mobile courts in the district on Thursday fined 24 people Tk 21,550 for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown.
Executive magistrates of the district administration conducted the mobile courts in different areas in the district and fined the lockdown instruction violators the amount.
Pirojpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the district.
 Besides, food items from the Prime Minister's relief fund were also distributed among the jobless poor people in the district, the DC added.
BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Separate mobile courts here on Tuesday fined 11 people Tk 4,400 for violating government instructions during ongoing lockdown in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district.
The mobile courts led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate KM Yasir Arafat and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Rabia Asfar Saima conducted drives in Mirasanibazar, Singarbil Bazar and Champaknagar Bazar areas of the upazila and fined the rules violators the amount.
Members of police were also present during the drives.
Assistant Commissioner Land Executive Magistrate Rabia Asfar Saima confirmed the matter.
Later, food items from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund were distributed among extremely poor people in the     upazila.


