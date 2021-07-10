Video
Ghaghat River Erosion Continues

Town protection dam at Sadullapur comes under threat

Published : Saturday, 10 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210
Our Correspondent

The broken town protection embankment at Sadullapur. photo: observer

The broken town protection embankment at Sadullapur. photo: observer

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA, July 9: Due to erosion by the Ghaghat River in Sadullapur Upazila of the district, locals are panicked.
According to field sources, the town protection embankment has been under erosion threat; it is already breached in several points.
Locals feared that with its damage, over 100 hectares (ha) of croplands can be submerged.
Already, many croplands have been inunbdated; and Hamindopur  cremation ground along the river point in Hamindopur Village under Jamalpur Union in north of Sadullapur Upazila Town  is experiencing unabated erosion.
Locals said, this monsoon, there is heavy downpour. With this, the river water level is swelling. The strong current has caused erosion at that point.
For the last few days, the erosion has been continuing. Already several hectares of agriculture lands have been submerged. The erosive rush is gradually reaching closer to the town flood protection dam.
Local inhabitant Enayetul Mostafiz Rasel said, if the embankment gets severely damaged, more than 100 ha of croplands will be submerged; and communication through the dam will be disrupted.
The breaching of the embankment has been confirmed by Jamalpur Union Member Saidur Rahman. He said, authorities concerned have been informed of protecting Hamindopur cremation ground from erosion.
Sadullapur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Nabi Newaz said, WDB-Gaibandha  engineer has been informed in this regard. The WDB can take measures to evade the erosion, he added.


