Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 9:34 PM
Fever medicine crisis on in Sirajganj

Published : Saturday, 10 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 240
Our Correspondent

SIRAJGANJ, July 9: Fever medicine crisis is continuing in the district amid corona pandemic. The rage of fever is also going up.
Physicians mainly advise different medicines of paracetamol group for fever. According to field sources, such medicines are not available in pharmacies. Few pharmacies have some stocks but sellers are asking  double prices. The medicine crisis has been prevailing in the district for the last two weeks.
Pharmacy sellers said, the crisis has appeared as companies are not supplying adequately. Company sources said, the demand has increased, but the production has been suspended causing the market crisis.
 There are not adequate supplies of medicines like Napa Extend, Napa Extra, Napa Syrup, Napa Tablet, and Napa One of Beximco Group, and Square Group's Ace Plus and Ace-500 in different pharmacies in the town.  
Shah Alam of Pipul Baria in Sadar Upazila said, "I came to know about crisis of fever medicines. Later I purchased one sheet Napa tablet at Tk 20 instead of Tk 10 from another shop."
Abdur Rahman of Jamtail Village in Kamarkhanda Upazila said, this season the fever rage is normally high. "Doctors advise such medicines. But these are not available now."
He demanded inquiry by the administration about whether any quarter has created the crisis of these essential drug.
Proprietor Helal Uddin  of Popular Medical Hall in SS Road said, one week back, Napa Extend, Napa Extra, Napa Syrup, Napa Tablet, Napa One and other fever medicines were totally missing; customers went back. Supply in line with demand is not being made, he added.
I don't know why it has been so, he further said, adding, the crisis of Napa Syrup is still continuing.
Proprietor of City Medical Hall Abdul Alim said, "Company representatives have informed us that due to company level supply cut, they cannot supply us adequately."
Manager Nirmal Biswas of Beximco Company-Sirajganj said, with the fever razing up and due to corona, the demand of these medicines has gone up; production is hampered due to shortage of raw materials; so there has been a supply side crisis by a little bit.
He said, these medicines will be available in the market within few days.
"Prices of these medicines have not been raised. If someone charges increased prices, the company will not be liable," he added.
Deputy Commissioner D. Faruk Ahmad said, "I am not informed of it. But if any pharmacy proprietor creates intentional crises of these medicines amid the corona pandemic, then legal measures will be taken."
Besides, he added, if higher prices are charged, mobile court will be conducted.


