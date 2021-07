International Events

International Events

A family (L) pray for their late relative as funeral workers (R) carry the coffin of another COVID-19 coronavirus victim, at the Pedurenan public cemetery in Bekasi, West Java, on July 9. photo : AFPAfghan militia gather with their weapons to support Afghanistan security forces against the Taliban, in Afghan warlord and former Mujahideen leader Ismail Khan's house in Herat on July 9. photo : AFP