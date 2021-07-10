Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 9:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Zuma loses court bid to block arrest

Published : Saturday, 10 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

JOHANNESBURG, July 9: A South African high court on Friday tossed out a last-ditch legal bid by former president Jacob Zuma to avoid jail for refusing to appear before graft investigators.
The ruling marks the latest judgement in a long-running drama to go against Zuma, although it does not change his situation as he has already started serving his sentence.
Zuma reported to prison early Thursday to begin a 15-month term for contempt of court.
He had been facing a deadline of midnight Wednesday to turn himself in or else face arrest -- a threat that he challenged at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg.
The bid was turned down by Judge Bhekisisa Mnguni, who heard the argument by Zuma's lawyers on Monday.
"I am not persuaded that Mr Zuma has made out a case for this court to grant the relief sought," he said.
He also said his court was not empowered to interfere in decisions made by the Constitutional Court, the country's paramount judicial body.
"What... this application seeks to achieve is to entangle this court in judicial adventurism," he said, adding Zuma's concerns about his health were "not supported by any evidence."
The 79-year-old's arguments were based on the flawed charge that an "incorrect and unprecedented procedure" had been followed, he said. "Unsurprisingly... the rest of Mr Zuma's case then collapses like a deck of cards," he said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
International Events
Pakistan opens first school for transgender people
Zuma loses court bid to block arrest
Teenager makes history at US spelling bee
Giant pandas no longer endangered , says China
Scientists learn how otters stay hotter
Facebook ‘lost’ important rule on dangerous individuals for three years
Biden lost faith in US mission in Afghanistan over a decade ago


Latest News
Ruthless Tigers on top, reducing Zimbabwe 25-1 at Tea on day 4
UNESCO to introduce int'l prize in honour of Bangabandhu
Three die from coronavirus, symptoms in Kurigram hospital
ILO urges proper safety measures in factories in Bangladesh
Malaysia-returnee 'commits suicide' in Sirajganj
Massive corruption in building houses as PM’s gift: BNP
Narayanganj fire: Home minister says none will be spared
Sajeeb Group chairman, seven others remanded
Tigers set Zimbabwe an improbable 477 runs to win
Bangladesh sees 185 deaths from Covid
Most Read News
DSE launches new software
Malaysia in political limbo
Pak faces water crisis
Leader and activists of Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BSD) pay last tributes
Narayanganj factory fire death toll jumps to 52
The Titanic: Some fascinating stories you have never heard before
Shaikat returns with 2 meals a day for the needy around DU
Nine found dead in Swedish airplane crash
Dhaka-Ctg Bullet Train project proposal sent to Railways
What will be the political future of Afghanistan?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft