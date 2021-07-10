Bolsonaro disapproval rating rises to all-time high

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 9: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's disapproval ratings rose to the highest level since he came to power 2-1/2 years ago, with the far-right leader also slipping further behind his main rival ahead of the election in 2022, two polls showed on Thursday.

According to a Datafolha poll, 51 percent of Brazilians disapproved of Bolsonaro, up from 45 percent in the previous poll in May and the highest since he took office in January 2019.

A survey carried out by XP/Ipespe showed 52 percent of respondents said Bolsonaro's government is doing a "bad/terrible" job, up from 50 percent in June and the highest since January 2019. That figure has risen steadily from 31 percent in October, as a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation almost quadrupling to more than 8 percent has forced the government to extend emergency cash transfers to millions of poor families. -REUTERS