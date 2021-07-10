UK readies plan to allow in vaccinated foreigners

LONDON, July 9: The UK government said Friday it expected to announce a plan in the next fortnight allowing entry to fully vaccinated foreigners and British expatriates, as it eliminates most coronavirus curbs.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps also defended the government's decision to allow in 1,000 football fans from Italy for Sunday's European Championship final against England, to join some 60,000 other supporters.

Many scientists are worried that the government's plan to lift most curbs in England on July 19, and the green light to a large presence at the football final, will seed new outbreaks of Covid-19.

Shapps said the fans from Italy would be on specially chartered flights, stay in London only 12 hours and have a segregated zone at Wembley Stadium, and return home after the match. -AFP







