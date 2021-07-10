Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 9:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pfizer pushes for third shot as Delta drives global outbreaks

Published : Saturday, 10 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230

WASHINGTON, July 9: Pfizer and BioNTech said they would seek authorization for a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine to boost its efficacy as the Delta variant drove devastating outbreaks in Asia, including in Thailand where fresh curbs were announced Friday.
With the pandemic once again wreaking havoc, Japan banned fans from most Olympic events and placed Tokyo under a virus state of emergency throughout the Games just two weeks before the opening ceremony.
The highly-transmissible Delta variant, first detected in India, is sweeping across the globe as countries race to vaccinate their populations to ward off fresh outbreaks.
Pfizer and BioNTech said Thursday they expected that a third dose will perform well against the strain, and that they would be seeking authorization in the United States, Europe and other regions in coming weeks.
Initial data from an ongoing trial showed a third shot pushed antibody levels five to 10 times higher against the original coronavirus strain and the Beta variant, first detected in South Africa, compared with the first two doses alone, according to a          statement.
The companies said they expected similar results for Delta -- but added they were also developing a vaccine specifically tailored to fight the deadly strain.
The news came as Thailand battled a fresh outbreak on its shores, forcing authorities to roll out fresh restrictions, including a 9:00 pm to 4:00 am curfew in Bangkok and banning non-essential travel across the country, normally overrun by tourists at this time of year.  
"This will support disease control efficiently. Thailand will be victorious," said Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokeswoman for the government's coronavirus taskforce
Japan meanwhile grappled with planning for the upcoming Olympic Games, which will be held later this month with no spectators.
Delta currently accounts for around 30 percent of cases, and officials imposed a new state of emergency on the capital to fight off rising infections.
The Olympic flame arrived in the Japanese capital Friday, in a muted finish to a nationwide torch relay that was supposed to stoke excitement about the Games but which has been taken off public roads or otherwise altered because of virus concerns.
Elsewhere in Asia, Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City went into a two-week lockdown, with residents now barred from gathering in groups larger than pairs in public, and people are only allowed to leave home to buy food, medicine and in case of emergencies.
Police have also set up checkpoints at city borders and only those with negative test results can get in.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bolsonaro disapproval rating rises to all-time high
UK readies plan to allow in vaccinated foreigners
Zika virus cases detected in Indian state of Kerala
Foreign hit squad killed Haiti president
Congress party activists shout slogans from a vehicle after they were detained
Pfizer pushes for third shot as Delta drives global outbreaks
Duterte ponders play for power as political exit looms
Taliban controls 85pc of Afghanistan


Latest News
Ruthless Tigers on top, reducing Zimbabwe 25-1 at Tea on day 4
UNESCO to introduce int'l prize in honour of Bangabandhu
Three die from coronavirus, symptoms in Kurigram hospital
ILO urges proper safety measures in factories in Bangladesh
Malaysia-returnee 'commits suicide' in Sirajganj
Massive corruption in building houses as PM’s gift: BNP
Narayanganj fire: Home minister says none will be spared
Sajeeb Group chairman, seven others remanded
Tigers set Zimbabwe an improbable 477 runs to win
Bangladesh sees 185 deaths from Covid
Most Read News
DSE launches new software
Malaysia in political limbo
Pak faces water crisis
Leader and activists of Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BSD) pay last tributes
Narayanganj factory fire death toll jumps to 52
The Titanic: Some fascinating stories you have never heard before
Shaikat returns with 2 meals a day for the needy around DU
Nine found dead in Swedish airplane crash
Dhaka-Ctg Bullet Train project proposal sent to Railways
What will be the political future of Afghanistan?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft