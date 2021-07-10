

Duterte ponders play for power as political exit looms

The popular Duterte gave the strongest hint yet that he might seek the vice presidency, saying on Wednesday that he was "sold to the idea" and thinking seriously about running for the largely ceremonial number two post.

For Christian Monsod, a lawyer and one of the framers of the 1987 constitution, Duterte's real intent is clear. "There is a plan to use a backdoor approach to stay in power," he said.

Duterte, 76, is trying to circumvent the single-6 year term limit, set by the constitution to stop power from being abused, said Monsod, a former election commission chief.

He suspects Duterte was asked by allies to choose a running mate to campaign with to help the candidate win the presidency. That president would then step down, allowing Duterte to reassume the post.

Duterte, who has portrayed himself as a reluctant president with no desire for power, says he wants his media-shy longtime aide Christopher "Bong" Go to be his successor.

His endorsement in 2019 helped Go to become a senator, a job he combines with being Duterte's personal assistant. Go says he is not interested.

Duterte's daughter, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has outshone Go in opinion polls as possible presidential contenders. But Sara and her father are against the idea of her running. -REUTERS





