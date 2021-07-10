Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 9:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

2 India soldiers, 8  rebels killed in Kashmir gunbattles

Published : Saturday, 10 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 260

NEW DELHI, July 9: Eight suspected rebels and two Indian soldiers have been killed in a series of counterinsurgency operations in Indian-administered Kashmir, officials said. Many shops were shut in parts of the disputed region to mark the fifth anniversary of the death of a popular rebel commander whose 2016 killing triggered open defiance against Indian rule.
The deaths in five separate incidents starting on Wednesday came as violence in the Himalayan region has increased in recent weeks.
India's military said two soldiers and two rebels were killed on Thursday in a clash along the Line of Control (LoC), the highly militarised de facto frontier that divides Kashmir between nuclear-armed rivals Pakistan and India.
The fighting erupted after soldiers intercepted a group of armed men who crossed into the Indian-administered portion of Kashmir from the Pakistani side of the territory, the military said in a statement.
It was the first such skirmish near the de facto border with Pakistan since February 25 when the two nations agreed to reaffirm their 2003 ceasefire accord.
The Indian military, in its statement, called the incident "a fierce encounter in which two foreign terrorists from Pakistan have been killed".
Earlier, the Indian army said its soldiers killed a suspected fighter who was infiltrating into the Indian side of Kashmir on Wednesday.
Four suspected rebels were killed in two separate gunfights with Indian troops in southern Kashmir's Pulwama and Kulgam districts early on Thursday, the Indian military said. It said soldiers recovered two rifles and two pistols from the sites of the clashes.    -AL JAZEERA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bolsonaro disapproval rating rises to all-time high
UK readies plan to allow in vaccinated foreigners
Zika virus cases detected in Indian state of Kerala
Foreign hit squad killed Haiti president
Congress party activists shout slogans from a vehicle after they were detained
Pfizer pushes for third shot as Delta drives global outbreaks
Duterte ponders play for power as political exit looms
Taliban controls 85pc of Afghanistan


Latest News
Ruthless Tigers on top, reducing Zimbabwe 25-1 at Tea on day 4
UNESCO to introduce int'l prize in honour of Bangabandhu
Three die from coronavirus, symptoms in Kurigram hospital
ILO urges proper safety measures in factories in Bangladesh
Malaysia-returnee 'commits suicide' in Sirajganj
Massive corruption in building houses as PM’s gift: BNP
Narayanganj fire: Home minister says none will be spared
Sajeeb Group chairman, seven others remanded
Tigers set Zimbabwe an improbable 477 runs to win
Bangladesh sees 185 deaths from Covid
Most Read News
DSE launches new software
Malaysia in political limbo
Pak faces water crisis
Leader and activists of Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BSD) pay last tributes
Narayanganj factory fire death toll jumps to 52
The Titanic: Some fascinating stories you have never heard before
Shaikat returns with 2 meals a day for the needy around DU
Nine found dead in Swedish airplane crash
Dhaka-Ctg Bullet Train project proposal sent to Railways
What will be the political future of Afghanistan?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft