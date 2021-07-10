2 India soldiers, 8  rebels killed in Kashmir gunbattles

NEW DELHI, July 9: Eight suspected rebels and two Indian soldiers have been killed in a series of counterinsurgency operations in Indian-administered Kashmir, officials said. Many shops were shut in parts of the disputed region to mark the fifth anniversary of the death of a popular rebel commander whose 2016 killing triggered open defiance against Indian rule.

The deaths in five separate incidents starting on Wednesday came as violence in the Himalayan region has increased in recent weeks.

India's military said two soldiers and two rebels were killed on Thursday in a clash along the Line of Control (LoC), the highly militarised de facto frontier that divides Kashmir between nuclear-armed rivals Pakistan and India.

The fighting erupted after soldiers intercepted a group of armed men who crossed into the Indian-administered portion of Kashmir from the Pakistani side of the territory, the military said in a statement.

It was the first such skirmish near the de facto border with Pakistan since February 25 when the two nations agreed to reaffirm their 2003 ceasefire accord.

The Indian military, in its statement, called the incident "a fierce encounter in which two foreign terrorists from Pakistan have been killed".

Earlier, the Indian army said its soldiers killed a suspected fighter who was infiltrating into the Indian side of Kashmir on Wednesday.

Four suspected rebels were killed in two separate gunfights with Indian troops in southern Kashmir's Pulwama and Kulgam districts early on Thursday, the Indian military said. It said soldiers recovered two rifles and two pistols from the sites of the clashes. -AL JAZEERA







