Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 9:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Novak Djokovic set to rule over Wimbledon's young pretenders

Published : Saturday, 10 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 248

LONDON, JULY 9: Novak Djokovic can reach a seventh Wimbledon final on Friday, driven on by the desire to capture a sixth title at the All England Club and record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title.
The world number one will be overwhelming favourite to defeat semi-final opponent Denis Shapovalov, the Canadian player he has already beaten six times out of six.
Victory for the Serb would send him into a Sunday championship match against either Italy's Matteo Berrettini or Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, the man who sent eight-time winner Roger Federer crashing in the quarter-finals.
Djokovic is playing in his 10th semi-final at Wimbledon and 41st at the majors while his progress at the event has comfortably taken his career earnings past the $150 million mark.
None of the other three pretenders have ever got this far at the tournament.
Only Berrettini has tasted the experience of a semi-final at the Grand Slams, at the 2019 US Open.
Apart from dropping the first set of his opener against British wildcard Jack Draper, Djokovic has been untroubled.
"I feel like I've been playing, hitting the ball well throughout the entire tournament, putting myself exactly where I want to be: semi-finals," said 34-year-old Djokovic who can reach his 30th Slam final on Friday.
Djokovic has only dropped serve four times at this year's Wimbledon and faced just 15 break points.
In a further indication of his growing dominance in the Slams race, since the beginning of 2015, he has won 15 of the 16 major semi-finals he has contested.
Victory on Friday will take him a step closer not only to a sixth Wimbledon title but also to becoming just the third man in history to complete a calendar Grand Slam.
It's a feat so rare that it hasn't been achieved since Rod Laver swept all four majors in the same year for a second time in 1969.
"Sometimes things do look surreal for me but I try to live in the moment and take every opportunity I have on the court," said Djokovic.
Shapovalov, the stylish left-hander, has reached his first Slam semi-final by seeing off two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray and eighth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut, a 2019 semi-finalist.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pliskova stands between Barty and emulating Cawley's Wimbledon glory
Mancini's Italy remind me of 1982 World Cup winners: Zoff
Novak Djokovic set to rule over Wimbledon's young pretenders
Tokyo 2020, a closed-door Games with few exceptions
Olympic flame arrives in Tokyo after 'heartbreaking' fan ban
Messi, Neymar to battle in dream Copa final for 1st title
Yusuf bhai changed my life in cricket : Yashpal Sharma
Sri Lanka cricket official banned for attempt to bribe minister


Latest News
Ruthless Tigers on top, reducing Zimbabwe 25-1 at Tea on day 4
UNESCO to introduce int'l prize in honour of Bangabandhu
Three die from coronavirus, symptoms in Kurigram hospital
ILO urges proper safety measures in factories in Bangladesh
Malaysia-returnee 'commits suicide' in Sirajganj
Massive corruption in building houses as PM’s gift: BNP
Narayanganj fire: Home minister says none will be spared
Sajeeb Group chairman, seven others remanded
Tigers set Zimbabwe an improbable 477 runs to win
Bangladesh sees 185 deaths from Covid
Most Read News
DSE launches new software
Malaysia in political limbo
Pak faces water crisis
Leader and activists of Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BSD) pay last tributes
Narayanganj factory fire death toll jumps to 52
The Titanic: Some fascinating stories you have never heard before
Shaikat returns with 2 meals a day for the needy around DU
Nine found dead in Swedish airplane crash
Dhaka-Ctg Bullet Train project proposal sent to Railways
What will be the political future of Afghanistan?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft