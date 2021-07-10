Tokyo 2020, a closed-door Games with few exceptions

TOKYO, JULY 9: Domestic and overseas fans will be barred from all Olympic venues in Tokyo and three surrounding regions over virus risks, putting most of the Games behind closed doors.

But a handful of events are taking place outside the capital and nearby areas, with different rules for those areas. Here are the current standards:

In Tokyo and the surrounding prefectures of Chiba, Saitama and Kanagawa, all fans will be barred from all events.

This applies equally to venues from the 68,000-seat National Stadium that will host the opening ceremony, and the seaside surfing site in Chiba. Olympic officials, dignitaries and others deemed "stakeholders" will still be allowed in the stands. -AFP







