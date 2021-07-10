Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 9:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sri Lanka cricket official banned for attempt to bribe minister

Published : Saturday, 10 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 244

COLOMBO, JULY 9: Sri Lanka's cricket reputation suffered a double blow Monday when an official was banned for seven years for trying to bribe the country's sports minister, while a top player was fined for giving interviews criticising the national board.
The International Cricket Council said it had banned former Sri Lanka Cricket performance analysts, Sanath Jayasundara, for offering money to sports minister Harin Fernando to influence an international match. Jayasundara is the latest in a series of players and officials to be banned for corruption.
"Jayasundara's attempt to bribe a minister is a grave transgression while the efforts to cover up his tracks and the lack of remorse are hugely disappointing," ICC anti-corruption chief Alex Marshall said in a statement.
"We won't tolerate corrupt conduct in our sport and my team will be relentless in preventing such behaviour," he warned.
Jayasundara was found guilty of charges of offering a bribe to "improperly" influence the unnamed international game and of delaying the investigation into the incident    .-AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pliskova stands between Barty and emulating Cawley's Wimbledon glory
Mancini's Italy remind me of 1982 World Cup winners: Zoff
Novak Djokovic set to rule over Wimbledon's young pretenders
Tokyo 2020, a closed-door Games with few exceptions
Olympic flame arrives in Tokyo after 'heartbreaking' fan ban
Messi, Neymar to battle in dream Copa final for 1st title
Yusuf bhai changed my life in cricket : Yashpal Sharma
Sri Lanka cricket official banned for attempt to bribe minister


Latest News
Ruthless Tigers on top, reducing Zimbabwe 25-1 at Tea on day 4
UNESCO to introduce int'l prize in honour of Bangabandhu
Three die from coronavirus, symptoms in Kurigram hospital
ILO urges proper safety measures in factories in Bangladesh
Malaysia-returnee 'commits suicide' in Sirajganj
Massive corruption in building houses as PM’s gift: BNP
Narayanganj fire: Home minister says none will be spared
Sajeeb Group chairman, seven others remanded
Tigers set Zimbabwe an improbable 477 runs to win
Bangladesh sees 185 deaths from Covid
Most Read News
DSE launches new software
Malaysia in political limbo
Pak faces water crisis
Leader and activists of Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BSD) pay last tributes
Narayanganj factory fire death toll jumps to 52
The Titanic: Some fascinating stories you have never heard before
Shaikat returns with 2 meals a day for the needy around DU
Nine found dead in Swedish airplane crash
Dhaka-Ctg Bullet Train project proposal sent to Railways
What will be the political future of Afghanistan?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft