Sri Lanka cricket official banned for attempt to bribe minister

COLOMBO, JULY 9: Sri Lanka's cricket reputation suffered a double blow Monday when an official was banned for seven years for trying to bribe the country's sports minister, while a top player was fined for giving interviews criticising the national board.

The International Cricket Council said it had banned former Sri Lanka Cricket performance analysts, Sanath Jayasundara, for offering money to sports minister Harin Fernando to influence an international match. Jayasundara is the latest in a series of players and officials to be banned for corruption.

"Jayasundara's attempt to bribe a minister is a grave transgression while the efforts to cover up his tracks and the lack of remorse are hugely disappointing," ICC anti-corruption chief Alex Marshall said in a statement.

"We won't tolerate corrupt conduct in our sport and my team will be relentless in preventing such behaviour," he warned.

Jayasundara was found guilty of charges of offering a bribe to "improperly" influence the unnamed international game and of delaying the investigation into the incident .-AFP







