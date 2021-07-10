Video
Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 9:31 PM
Home Sports

Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh 2021

Miraz, Shakib's whirlpool claim steering for Tigers

Published : Saturday, 10 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 293
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Players celebrating after taking a wicket of Zimbabwe during the third day of one-off Test match at the Harare Sports Club on Friday. photo: ZC

After batting brilliance from Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed and Mominul Haque, Bangladesh spinner duo Mehidy Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan took devastating form to wrap up Zimbabwe for 276 runs.
Miraz hauled five wickets spending 82 runs while Shakib allowed as many runs to claim four Zimbabwe wickets. It is the 8th red-ball five-for of Miraz. Beside, speedster Taskin took the rest one.
Resuming from overnight's 114 for one thanks to Milton Shumba, who was nine shorts of a fifty followed by Takudzwanashe Kaitano unbeaten 33 and acting skipper Brendon Taylor not out 37. Both the batters completed respective 80s. Debutant Kaitano, the leading Zimbabwean scorer of the match, piled-up 87 runs while Taylor scored 81 runs.
Besides, wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva was not out 31 and Dion Mayers collected 27 runs. Four Zimbabwean batters went for ducks.
Earlier, Bangladesh posted mammoth 468-run 1st innings total ridding on the bat of Mahmudullah, Liton, Taskin and Mominul. Mahmudullah was unbeaten with his career best 150 while Liton missed his maiden Test ton for five runs. Taskin hit a Test fifty for the first time in his career. Batting at 10, he scored 75 runs whereas Mominul piled up 70 runs.
Tigers however, got 192 runs' lead by wrapping up hommies for 276 runs. Till writing the news Bangladesh were 21 for none to take a lead of 213 runs. Saif Hasan and Shadman Islam both were batting with nine runs next to their respective names.




