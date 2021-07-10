Video
Saturday, 10 July, 2021
Published : Saturday, 10 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh groups with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Uzbekistan

Bangladesh have been drawn in group D along with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Uzbekistan in the in AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2022 qualification after the draw of the tournament held on Friday.
Forty two teams were drawn into eleven groups with fifteen spots available at the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022 with Uzbekistan having already confirmed their place as hosts. The tournament will be staged in the central zone for the first time in the Asian football history.
According to afc.com, group A consists of Syria, hosts Qatar, Yemen and Sri Lanka, while Islamic Republic of Iran, hosts Tajikistan, Lebanon and Nepal will contest Group B.
Iraq, the 2013 champions will be hosted by Bahrain with Afghanistan and Maldives also contesting in Group C.
Saudi Arabia, runners-up in 2013 and 2020, will compete in Group D with Bangladesh, hosts Kuwait and Uzbekistan, who will be participating in a friendly capacity with their results not included in the standings.
United Arab Emirates will host Group E with Oman, India and Kyrgyz Republic while hosts Jordan have Palestine and Turkmenistan for company in Group F.
Korea Republic, the winners of the 2020 edition, will meet hosts Singapore, Timor-Leste and Philippines in Group H while 2018 runners-up Vietnam are with Myanmar, Hong Kong and hosts Chinese Taipei in Group I.
Mongolia will host Thailand, Malaysia and Laos in Group J while DPR Korea, 2016 champions Japan and Cambodia are in Group K, with the hosts to be named in due course.
The qualifiers are scheduled for October 23 to 31, with the 11 group winners and four best second-placed teams will compete their qualification to the finals.
Bangladesh will start their AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2022 qualifiers mission when they will face host Kuwait in their group D opening match on October 27.     -BSS


