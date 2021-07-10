One killed as rivals engage in gunfight

Rangamati, July 9: A man was killed in a reported gunfight between two regional political groups at Raikhali in Kaptai of Rangamati district on Thursday.

The deceased, Anthoyaiching Marma was the son of Mangsai Khai Marma, a resident of Gobachhari area.

The gunfight took place between two groups from 10am till the evening on Thursday.

Locals said there were frequent gunfights between two regional political groups in Narangiri, Barapara and Mitingachhari areas of Raikhali.

Chandraghona Police Station Officer-in-Charge Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury said the body was recovered from the spot.

Additional Superintendent of Police Tapas Ranjan Ghosh said the area is now under control.