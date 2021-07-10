

Human body size shaped by climate

There has been debate over the factors causing humans to evolve in this way, prompting a research team led by Cambridge University and Tübingen University in Germany to combine data on more than 300 human fossils from the Homo genus with climate models to establish the role the climate played in driving evolution.

The team determined what temperature, precipitation and other climate conditions each of the fossils, spanning the last million years, would have experienced when it was a living human. The study, published in Nature Communications, found a strong link between temperature and body size, showing that climate was a key driver of body size during that period.

"The colder it gets, the bigger the humans are," said Dr Manuel Will, a Tübingen University researcher and joint first author on the study. "If you're bigger, you have a bigger body - you are producing more heat but losing relatively less because your surface is not expanding at the same rate."

This relationship between climate and body mass is consistent with Bergmann's rule, which predicts a larger bodyweight in colder environments and a smaller bodyweight in warmer environments. This is observed in animal species such as bears - polar bears living in the Arctic, for example, weigh a lot more than brown bears living in comparatively warmer climates.

"It's not completely surprising, but it's interesting to see that in this respect our evolution isn't that different from other mammals," said Dr Nick Longrich, from the University of Bath Milner Centre for Evolution, who was not involved in the research. "We face similar problems when it comes to gaining and losing heat, so we seem to have evolved in similar ways."

The study also found a link between brain size and climate, but the results show that environmental factors have substantially less influence on the brain size than they do on body size.

The researchers also found that brain size tended to be larger when Homo was living in habitats with less vegetation, like open steppes and grasslands, but also in ecologically more stable areas.

In combination with archaeological data, the results suggest those living in these habitats hunted large animals as food - a complex task that might havedriven the evolution of larger brains.The research also indicates that non-environmental factors were more important for driving larger brains than climate, prime candidates being the added cognitive challenges of increasingly complex social lives, more diverse diets, and more sophisticated technology.

Researchers say the human physique is still adapting to different temperatures,with on average larger-bodied people living in colder climates today. Brain size in our species appears to have been shrinking since the beginning of the Holocene (around 11,650 years ago).

The increasing dependence on technology, such as an outsourcing of complex tasks to computers, may cause brains to shrink even more over the next few thousand years, researchers suggest. The research, published in Nature Communications, was funded by the EuropeanResearch Council and the Antarctic Science Platform. -GUARDIAN







