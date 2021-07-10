Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 9:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Buriganga teeming with hapless boatmen

Published : Saturday, 10 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 223
Hedayet Ullah Khan

Buriganga teeming with hapless boatmen

Buriganga teeming with hapless boatmen

The boatmen, who had been traditionally ferrying passengers across the river Buriganga between Sadarghat and Zinjira, have been going through hardship due to the ongoing 'strict lockdown,' imposed by the government to contain the upsurge in the Covid-19 infections and deaths across the country.
In the boat piers of the river there are no hustle and bustle of passengers and boatmen.
As a result, the boatmen are being forced to wait in line for hours to get passengers, whereas, passengers could be found waiting on the wharf for the boats to arrive. So, the boatmen, known as majhis, are now passing a hard time because they are not getting expected number of passengers.
On the 6th and 7th day of the ongoing lockdown, the same picture was seen at several boat piers including Lalkuthi, Farashganj, Wiseghat and Badamtali on the city side of the Buriganga.
The number of passengers who came to the piers is allowed to cross the river in two pairs per boat maintaining physical distancing. Though, the fare has been raised to Tk 10 from the usual Tk 5. During normal time the boats used to carry 10 passengers per trip.
Talking to some boatmen those were waiting for passengers at the wharfs, it was known that the number of passengers has drastically reduced during the strict lockdown. Indeed, the small businessmen and employees of different shops and business enterprises of old Dhaka are their regular passengers. However, due to the toughest lockdown all businesses and shops have been closed. As a result, the number of passengers availing the boat to cross the Buriganga has reduced.
Abdus Salam, 58, a boatman from Najirpur of Pirojpur district, who had been plying boat on the Buriganga for 40 years, told the Daily Observer, "I have been plying the boat since morning. I have earned only Tk 150 till the afternoon. But, I have to pay Tk 100 as boat rent. How will I feed my family with this meager  income?"
Most of the boatmen do not own boats. They hire boats paying Tk 100 a day. They also have to pay toll for using the piers to collect passengers.
Around 300 to 400 country boats usually make the trip between the Badamtoli pier and the Alam Market of Zinzira every day. Now, the number has dropped 100 to 150.
Shahadat Hossain, a boatman plying from Sadarghat to Aghanagar Bridgeghat, said, "I have sent my family to my village home and that is why I am surviving all by myself amid this lockdown."
Abdul Hamid, a boatman plying from Lalkuthi to Kaliganjghat, said, "I am here for 20 years and we did not face such a problem earlier but since the coronavirus pandemic."
"We are hardly getting passengers and we have to wait for hours before making a trip," he added.
Another boatman Fazlu Mia said, "I just came from Telghat where I had to wait for more than an hour for passengers. Now, I don't know how long I have to wait here."
"We have heard that poor people are getting financial support from the government and from other sources but we didn't get any help from any sector. So, there is no one to see our plight," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One killed as rivals engage in gunfight
Every minute, 11 people die of hunger: Oxfam
Human body size shaped by climate
Buriganga teeming with hapless boatmen
Russian citizen of Rooppur project dies of C-19
20 cattle markets in capital
CPA upgraded to ‘Three Million Club’ despite corona pandemic
Supermassive black holes may generate Tsunami in galaxy: NASA


Latest News
Ruthless Tigers on top, reducing Zimbabwe 25-1 at Tea on day 4
UNESCO to introduce int'l prize in honour of Bangabandhu
Three die from coronavirus, symptoms in Kurigram hospital
ILO urges proper safety measures in factories in Bangladesh
Malaysia-returnee 'commits suicide' in Sirajganj
Massive corruption in building houses as PM’s gift: BNP
Narayanganj fire: Home minister says none will be spared
Sajeeb Group chairman, seven others remanded
Tigers set Zimbabwe an improbable 477 runs to win
Bangladesh sees 185 deaths from Covid
Most Read News
DSE launches new software
Malaysia in political limbo
Pak faces water crisis
Leader and activists of Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BSD) pay last tributes
Narayanganj factory fire death toll jumps to 52
The Titanic: Some fascinating stories you have never heard before
Shaikat returns with 2 meals a day for the needy around DU
Nine found dead in Swedish airplane crash
Dhaka-Ctg Bullet Train project proposal sent to Railways
What will be the political future of Afghanistan?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft