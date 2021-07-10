

Buriganga teeming with hapless boatmen

In the boat piers of the river there are no hustle and bustle of passengers and boatmen.

As a result, the boatmen are being forced to wait in line for hours to get passengers, whereas, passengers could be found waiting on the wharf for the boats to arrive. So, the boatmen, known as majhis, are now passing a hard time because they are not getting expected number of passengers.

On the 6th and 7th day of the ongoing lockdown, the same picture was seen at several boat piers including Lalkuthi, Farashganj, Wiseghat and Badamtali on the city side of the Buriganga.

The number of passengers who came to the piers is allowed to cross the river in two pairs per boat maintaining physical distancing. Though, the fare has been raised to Tk 10 from the usual Tk 5. During normal time the boats used to carry 10 passengers per trip.

Talking to some boatmen those were waiting for passengers at the wharfs, it was known that the number of passengers has drastically reduced during the strict lockdown. Indeed, the small businessmen and employees of different shops and business enterprises of old Dhaka are their regular passengers. However, due to the toughest lockdown all businesses and shops have been closed. As a result, the number of passengers availing the boat to cross the Buriganga has reduced.

Abdus Salam, 58, a boatman from Najirpur of Pirojpur district, who had been plying boat on the Buriganga for 40 years, told the Daily Observer, "I have been plying the boat since morning. I have earned only Tk 150 till the afternoon. But, I have to pay Tk 100 as boat rent. How will I feed my family with this meager income?"

Most of the boatmen do not own boats. They hire boats paying Tk 100 a day. They also have to pay toll for using the piers to collect passengers.

Around 300 to 400 country boats usually make the trip between the Badamtoli pier and the Alam Market of Zinzira every day. Now, the number has dropped 100 to 150.

Shahadat Hossain, a boatman plying from Sadarghat to Aghanagar Bridgeghat, said, "I have sent my family to my village home and that is why I am surviving all by myself amid this lockdown."

Abdul Hamid, a boatman plying from Lalkuthi to Kaliganjghat, said, "I am here for 20 years and we did not face such a problem earlier but since the coronavirus pandemic."

"We are hardly getting passengers and we have to wait for hours before making a trip," he added.

Another boatman Fazlu Mia said, "I just came from Telghat where I had to wait for more than an hour for passengers. Now, I don't know how long I have to wait here."

"We have heard that poor people are getting financial support from the government and from other sources but we didn't get any help from any sector. So, there is no one to see our plight," he added.









