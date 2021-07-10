Russian citizen of Rooppur project dies of C-19

A Russian national Ivan Karpov, 38, died of Covid-19 in Dhaka's Shyamoli at 8.15 am on Friday.

He was working as a construction worker for Nikimot-Atomstro, a Russian contractor for the Rooppur nuclear power plant construction project.

Confirming the news, AKM Mujibur Rahman, manager (administration) of Dhaka Central International Medical College and Hospital, said he tested positive for coronavirus last month. He was admitted to hospital on June 19. He had breathing difficulty after admission. After a while his condition deteriorated and he was transferred to the ICU and died at 8:15 am on Friday while undergoing treatment.

Kazi Shahiduzzaman, Adabar Police Officer-in-Charge (OC), Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said "Arrangements were being made to send the body to Russia after contacting the concerned officials and the embassy."









