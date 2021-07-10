20 cattle markets in capital

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) are prepared for Eid-ul-Azha makeshift cattle markets. Both the city corporations have earned Tk 220,533,452 from the lease of capital's 20 sacrificial animal markets.

However, DSCC has canceled three cattle markets lease due to countrywide hike in corona virus infection.

Due to non-competitive tenders and keeping the local influential happy, both the city corporations lose huge amount of revenue every year.

But this year, lease price of the cattle market has fallen due to the corona virus pandemic situation, claimed city corporation officials.

Regarding DNCC, Its Chief State Officer Md. Muzammel Hoque told the Daily Observer, "Still we have not received any instruction form the government to cancel the cattle markets. So we have completed the lease of 10 cattle markets as usually."

"The lessees have to operate the cattle market in full compliance with the health rules. We have instructed the leaseholder to strictly follow the hygiene rules in the market. Our mobile court will conduct operations to ensure health rules at each of the market," he added.

According to DNCC which also started a digital hat program, Tk 6 crore has been earned from the lease of its 10 cattle markets.

As of a DSCC press release, the income from 10 cattle market has been Tk 16,0,533,452.

The lease of Amulia Model Town, Shyampur Kadamtoli Truck Stand, Little Friends Club and Kamalapur Stadium adjacent open space haat has been canceled due to the increase in corona virus infections.

DSCC has completed its tender for the Institute of Leather Technology playground at Hazaribagh, Postagola cremation ground, Meradia Bazar and adjacent area, Donia College and adjacent open space at Jatrabari, Dhupkhola East and Club adjacent open spaces, Dholaikhal Terminal adjacent open spaces, Aftabnagar Eastern Housing E Block, Rahmatganj Club adjacent open space at Lalbagh and Golapbagh DSCC Market adjacent open spaces and Khilgaon Moitrisangha Club and its adjacent open spaces.

DNCC has completed its tender for Uttara Sector 1, Bhatara (Sayeednagar), Kaula Shiyaldanga, Purbachal Bridge, Uttarkhan Moinartek, Shahidnagar Housing, Bhashantek Road, Aftabnagar, Uttara Sector 15, Mirpur Section 6 (Eastern Housing and Dhaka Polytechnic Institute playground) cattle markets.

Experts said, if the officials of the two city corporations are more active, it is possible to collect much more revenue from the lease of the cattle markets. In that case, the tender syndicate has to be disbanded and the lease has to be made competitive.







