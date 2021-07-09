Defamatory posts on Facebook example of social degradation: HC





High Court on Thursday granted ad interim bail to a couple who were sued in Barguna under the Digital Security Act.



Following a hearing on a bail plea, a single virtual bench of Justice JBM Hasan granted ad interim bail to Akhtaruzzaman and Tamanna Begum.



During the hearing, the court said various defamatory and false posts on Facebook is an example of social degradation.



Dolly Akter, a teacher of Lolitabari Government Primary School, under Bogura Sadar Police Station, filed a case under the Digital Security Act against the couple on June 4 last for humiliating her socially by uploading defamatory and objectionable posts on Facebook creating a fake ID.



It was stated in the case statement that Dolly Akter's husband Md Monirul Islam works as an officer at Burirchar Branch in Grameen Bank of Barguna. Aktaruzzaman works at Amtali Haldia Branch of Grameen Bank in the same district. Monirul and Aktaruzzaman got involved in a feud over various issues including Grameen Bank's samity. In sequel to it, Aktaruzzaman couple created a Facebook through fake ID of "Mehjabin Mehjabin" and posted defamatory contents against Monirul and his wife.



The lawyer said Md Aktaruzzaman and his wife Tamanna were arrested on June 4 in connection with the case. They failed to secure bail from Borguna's magistrate court on June 13 and Borguna Sessions Judge Court on June 20.



SZA

