Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 July, 2021, 8:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

Defamatory posts on Facebook example of social degradation: HC

Published : Friday, 9 July, 2021 at 12:01 AM  Count : 129
Observer Online Report

Defamatory posts on Facebook example of social degradation: HC
High Court on Thursday granted ad interim bail to a couple who were sued in Barguna under the Digital Security Act.

Following a hearing on a bail plea, a single virtual bench of Justice JBM Hasan granted ad interim bail to Akhtaruzzaman and Tamanna Begum.

During the hearing, the court said various defamatory and false posts on Facebook is an example of social degradation.

Dolly Akter, a teacher of Lolitabari Government Primary School, under Bogura Sadar Police Station, filed a case under the Digital Security Act against the couple on June 4 last for humiliating her socially by uploading defamatory and objectionable posts on Facebook creating a fake ID.

It was stated in the case statement that Dolly Akter's husband Md Monirul Islam works as an officer at Burirchar Branch in Grameen Bank of Barguna. Aktaruzzaman works at Amtali Haldia Branch of Grameen Bank in the same district. Monirul and Aktaruzzaman got involved in a feud over various issues including Grameen Bank's samity. In sequel to it, Aktaruzzaman couple created a Facebook through fake ID of "Mehjabin Mehjabin" and posted defamatory contents against Monirul and his wife.

The lawyer said Md Aktaruzzaman and his wife Tamanna were arrested on June 4 in connection with the case. They failed to secure bail from Borguna's magistrate court on June 13 and Borguna Sessions Judge Court on June 20.

SZA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Defamatory posts on Facebook example of social degradation: HC
Evaly is under ACC probe for alleged misappropriation
2 remanded for selling new drug 'Magic Mushroom'
World should consider additional funding to tackle impacts of climate change, Covid-19: PM
Mamata thanks Hasina for sending mangoes
1077 arrested as more people defy restrictions
Two killed in Narayanganj factory fire
PM's houses for poor collapsed, irregularities in construction alleged


Latest News
Defamatory posts on Facebook example of social degradation: HC
SAfrica's Zuma eligible for parole in under four months
Maximum limit for Bangladeshi workers in Saudi Arabia private firms set at 40%
Evaly is under ACC probe for alleged misappropriation
BGMEA wants better cargo handling services from Biman
DU makes tutorials on online examinations
2 remanded for selling new drug 'Magic Mushroom'
Terrific Mahmudullah keeps Bangladesh aloft over Zimbabwe
World should consider additional funding to tackle impacts of climate change, Covid-19: PM
Mamata thanks Hasina for sending mangoes
Most Read News
E-waste management, its effects on health and environment
Adequate adult literacy is must for better economic growth
Brazil's Bolsonaro says he may not accept 2022 election
Burden of Rohingyas harming biodiversity
Ex-SA President Zuma hands himself over to police
Hakimpur Poura budget announced
Haiti cop battle gunmen who killed president
Haiti president shot dead at home
C-19 effects: A parent’s desperate choice
WHO urges 'extreme caution' in lifting COVID restrictions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft