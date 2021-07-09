TCB outlets attract large crowds as prices go up



People wait in long queues to buy daily commodities for relatively cheaper prices from a mobile outlet run by TCB at Sayedabad in the capital on Thursday. However, none cared for maintaining safe distances during the ongoing strict lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of deadly coronavirus. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Consumers said the prices of essential commodities have gone up in the market ahead of the upcoming Eid, especially amid the countrywide 'strict lockdown' imposed by the government to arrest the spread of the coronavirus.

While visiting different areas in the capital on Thursday, this correspondent found people waiting in long queues for buying essential items at TCB's mobile outlets.

"We are poor people. So we have come here to buy items," said Badsha waiting for TCB's products in Tejgaon on Thursday morning.

Standing in front of TCB's truck near the Secretariat, day labourer

Anisul Islam said he could not maintain physical distancing norms as he was habituated to standing very closely with others.

According to TCB sources, 764 tonnes of sugar, 475 tonnes of lentil, and 11,83,378 litres of edible oil have been sold between July 5 to 7.

Mostly the lower and lower-middle class people are coming to buy from TCB-run mobile outlets in trucks in the capital.

But thronging of people without maintaining safety distance adds the risk of coronavirus infection.

The buyers have to stand in long queues to buy the daily necessary items but there is very little care about maintenance of social distance and hygiene.

The TCB started selling lentils, soybean oil and sugar across the country, including Dhaka, at affordable prices in mobile trucks since Monday morning. It will continue till July 29 (excluding Eid-ul-Azha holiday).

Sugar can be obtained from TCB trucks at Tk 55 per kg, which a buyer can buy up to four kg.

Lentil pulses are available at Tk 55 per kg, which a buyer can buy a maximum of two kg and a buyer can buy two to five litres of soybean oil at Tk 100 per litre.

Hundreds of men and women were waiting for TCB products in front of Mirpur Girls' Ideal Laboratory Institute at 10:00am on Thursday.

"We have come here to buy items for cheaper prices," said Zarina Begum, a buyer.

Jahangir Alam, a TCB product seller in Segunbagicha told the Daily Observer, "We start selling at 10:30 in the morning every day. The use of masks has been made mandatory. I will not sell products to those who do not wear masks."

The seller said that the demand for TCB products has increased due to the high prices of oil and sugar in the market.

Nazrul Islam, one of the TCB sales representatives in Mohammadpur area, said they instructed all the buyers to stand in queue by observing health rules.

"But many people violate the rule. What we can do if they do not follow the instructions?" he said.

TCB's products are selling in 450 trucks across the country and 500 to 800 kg of sugar, 300 to 600 kg of lentil and 800 to 1200 litres of edible oil have been allocated for each truck daily.







