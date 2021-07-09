Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 July, 2021, 8:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

TCB outlets attract large crowds as prices go up

Published : Friday, 9 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Staff Correspondent

People wait in long queues to buy daily commodities for relatively cheaper prices from a mobile outlet run by TCB at Sayedabad in the capital on Thursday. However, none cared for maintaining safe distances during the ongoing strict lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of deadly coronavirus. PHOTO: OBSERVER

People wait in long queues to buy daily commodities for relatively cheaper prices from a mobile outlet run by TCB at Sayedabad in the capital on Thursday. However, none cared for maintaining safe distances during the ongoing strict lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of deadly coronavirus. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The mobile outlets run by the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) see increasingly larger number of buyers during the 'strict lockdown' across the country.
Consumers said the prices of essential commodities have gone up in the market ahead of the upcoming Eid, especially amid the countrywide 'strict lockdown' imposed by the government to arrest the spread of the coronavirus.
While visiting different areas in the capital on Thursday, this correspondent found people waiting in long queues for buying essential items at TCB's mobile outlets.
"We are poor people. So we have come here to buy items," said Badsha waiting for TCB's products in Tejgaon on Thursday morning.
Standing in front of TCB's truck near the Secretariat, day labourer
    Anisul Islam said he could not maintain physical distancing norms as he was habituated to standing very closely with others.
According to TCB sources, 764 tonnes of sugar, 475 tonnes of lentil, and 11,83,378 litres of edible oil have been sold between July 5 to 7.  
Mostly the lower and lower-middle class people are coming to buy from TCB-run mobile outlets in trucks in the capital.
But thronging of people without maintaining safety distance adds the risk of coronavirus infection.
The buyers have to stand in long queues to buy the daily necessary items but there is very little care about maintenance of social distance and hygiene.
The TCB started selling lentils, soybean oil and sugar across the country, including Dhaka, at affordable prices in mobile trucks since Monday morning. It will continue till July 29 (excluding Eid-ul-Azha holiday).
Sugar can be obtained from TCB trucks at Tk 55 per kg, which a buyer can buy up to four kg.
Lentil pulses are available at Tk 55 per kg, which a buyer can buy a maximum of two kg and a buyer can buy two to five litres of soybean oil at Tk 100 per litre.
Hundreds of men and women were waiting for TCB products in front of Mirpur Girls' Ideal Laboratory Institute at 10:00am on Thursday.
"We have come here to buy items for cheaper prices," said Zarina Begum, a buyer.   
Jahangir Alam, a TCB product seller in Segunbagicha told the Daily Observer, "We start selling at 10:30 in the morning every day. The use of masks has been made mandatory. I will not sell products to those who do not wear masks."
The seller said that the demand for TCB products has increased due to the high prices of oil and sugar in the market.
Nazrul Islam, one of the TCB sales representatives in Mohammadpur area, said they instructed all the buyers to stand in queue by observing health rules.
"But many people violate the rule. What we can do if they do not follow the instructions?" he said.
TCB's products are selling in 450 trucks across the country and 500 to 800 kg of sugar, 300 to 600 kg of lentil and 800 to 1200 litres of edible oil have been allocated for each truck daily.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pandemic response in South Asia demonstrates unexpected resilience
TCB outlets attract large crowds as prices go up
ACC forms body to probe irregularities of Evaly
Highest 11,651 cases, 199 more deaths as C-19 rages on
PMO directs to beef up oxygen supply in hospitals
Syndicates out to create crisis in  spice market
Two killed, 50 injured in factory fire at Rupganj
Dhaka-Ctg Bullet Train project proposal sent to Railways


Latest News
Defamatory posts on Facebook example of social degradation: HC
SAfrica's Zuma eligible for parole in under four months
Maximum limit for Bangladeshi workers in Saudi Arabia private firms set at 40%
Evaly is under ACC probe for alleged misappropriation
BGMEA wants better cargo handling services from Biman
DU makes tutorials on online examinations
2 remanded for selling new drug 'Magic Mushroom'
Terrific Mahmudullah keeps Bangladesh aloft over Zimbabwe
World should consider additional funding to tackle impacts of climate change, Covid-19: PM
Mamata thanks Hasina for sending mangoes
Most Read News
E-waste management, its effects on health and environment
Adequate adult literacy is must for better economic growth
Brazil's Bolsonaro says he may not accept 2022 election
Burden of Rohingyas harming biodiversity
Ex-SA President Zuma hands himself over to police
Hakimpur Poura budget announced
Haiti cop battle gunmen who killed president
Haiti president shot dead at home
C-19 effects: A parent’s desperate choice
WHO urges 'extreme caution' in lifting COVID restrictions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft