Friday, 9 July, 2021, 8:51 AM
ACC forms body to probe irregularities of Evaly

Published : Friday, 9 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158
Staff Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday formed a committee after the Commerce Ministry requested it to probe into allegations of irregularities and embezzlement of Tk 338.62 crore collected as advance from customers and merchants
    by e-commerce platform Evaly.
The corruption watchdog formed a two-member inquiry committee, led by Assistant Director Mamunur Rashid Chowdhury and Deputy Assistant Director Muhammad Shihab Salam.
ACC Deputy Director (Public Relations) Muhammad Arif Sadeq confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer, saying that the committee was asked to investigate the embezzlement and irregularities against the e-commerce site.
The e-commerce platform was under the scanner of the ACC as it had received allegations earlier. The letter of the Commerce Ministry added specific allegations that will help the ACC to probe the allegations of embezzlement and irregularities made against the e-commerce platform, he said.
Earlier, on July 4, the Ministry of Commerce issued separate letters to Home Ministry, ACC, Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection and the Bangladesh Competition Commission, asking those to open a probe into Evaly after the Bangladesh Bank found that the e-commerce platform was involved in misappropriating funds.
In an inspection report submitted to the Commerce Ministry last month, the central bank said Evaly had a total asset of Tk 91.69 crore as of March 14. Of the sum, the current asset was Tk 65.17 crore, and the total liability was Tk 407.18 crore.
On the day, the liability of Evaly to its customers was Tk 213.94 crore, and to merchants Tk 189.85 crore.
The company was supposed to have at least Tk 403.80 crore as the current asset, given the money received from customers and products taken from merchants.
However, it has a current asset of Tk 65.17 crore, said the letter.
As a result, Evaly would only be able to deliver products or make refunds to 16.14 per cent of the customers with the current assets, said the letter, citing the BB probe report. It is not possible for the company to settle the rest of the liabilities, it said.
No trace of Tk 338.62 crore taken from customers and merchants could be found, the Commerce Ministry said.
In this case, there is a possibility of embezzling or illegally transferring Tk 338.62 crore, said the letter, recommending the ACC probe the matter in light of the BB report and take legal actions if any financial irregularities were found.


