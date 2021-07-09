Highest 11,651 cases, 199 more deaths as C-19 rages on

The country on Thursday recorded the highest Covid-19 patients in a single day as 11,651 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am, bringing the number of cases to 989,219 and 199 people died from the deadly virus during the time, taking the death toll to 15,792.

Besides, 5,844 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 86.57 per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 31.62 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 14.41 per cent and the death rate remain at 1.60.

In the past 24 hours, 605 labs tested 36,850 samples across the country.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka division outnumbered Khulna in terms of daily deaths as the southern division reported the highest number of deaths over the last two weeks.

On Thursday, Dhaka saw 65 deaths while 55 deaths were reported in Khulna, 37 people died in Chattogram, 15 in Rajshahi, 10 in

Mymensingh, nine in Rangpur, five in Sylhet, and three died in Barishal divisions.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 11,135 of the total deceased across the country were men and 4,657 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than four million lives and infected nearly 186 million people across the world as of Thursday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 170,181,000 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.





