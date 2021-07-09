PMO directs to beef up oxygen supply in hospitals

In the wake of recent rise in corona virus death and infection rates, the Prime Minister Office (PMO) on Thursday issued a set of directives including increasing oxygen supply and the number of beds to ensure proper treatment of the Covid-19 patients across the country.

The directives came just the day after Bangladesh registered highest daily Covid death of 201 on Wednesday and has been witnessing over 10 thousand cases for past few days.

Principal Secretary to the PMO, Dr Ahmad Kaikaus in a virtual meeting with the high-level administrative officials of all districts stressed on the need for coordination in ongoing activities to protect public health against the deadly virus.

Instructing local administrations to ensure proper isolation subject to requirements, he also called upon the countrymen with Covid-19 symptoms to self-isolate in their homes and abide by health and lockdown guidelines properly to check further spread of the virus.

PMO Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Secretary of Health Services Division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Lokman Hossain Miah joined the meeting among others with Dr Ahmad Kaikaus presiding over the meeting.









