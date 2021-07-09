Syndicates out to create crisis in  spice market

A numbers of syndicates are active at the country's spice market including Khatunganj in Chattogram and Dhaka ahead of Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated on July 22, subject to moon sight.

Despite huge stocks and supply, members of the syndicates are now trying to create an artificial crisis to pocket more profits by increasing prices of spices.

However, the local wholesale and retail traders are not finding any reasons for increasing the spice price as there is very poor number of customers to buy spices during the strict lockdown period.

If the situation continues and the authorities concerned can ensure monitoring the market, the traders may have to sell spices at lower price.

However, traders fear instability at the spice market before Eid-ul-Azha for the syndicates's repeated steps to increase spice price. They may create volatile situation at the spice market.

Spice importers claimed that there is no chance of syndication in a free

market economy. To keep the market stable, strict administrative monitoring is necessary at the retail market.

According to sources, Eid-ul-Azha is more than a month away. Usually the spice syndicates target garlic and ginger during the Eid ul Azha. To the retailers, prices of almost all spices go up during the Eid. In fact, it has become a kind of tradition.

It's feared that garlic and ginger would spread heat at the spice market due to the steps of manipulation by the syndicates. Prices of these two products along with soybean oil, dried pepper and turmeric usually go up ahead of the Eid.

Traders have already increased prices of those products. There is no scope of reducing the prices of those products before Eid-ul-Azha.

Amor Kanti Das, Vice President of the Bangladesh Wholesale Hot (Gorom) Spice Business Association, told The Daily Observer that there is enough stock of spices this year. As a result, there will be no crisis in the Eid supply.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found that prices of ginger and garlic had increased by Tk 20 to Tk 30 per kg in last seven days. Price of onion has increased by Tk 30 to Tk 35 per kg.

The price of cardamom has risen over by Tk 150 per kg. A Kg of cardamom was sold on Thursday at Tk 2,800 per kg against Tk 2,400 per kg a few days ago.

Big-sized cardamom imported from Kerala and Tamil Nadu is now selling at Tk 2,200 to Tk 2,400 per kg against Tk 1,700 to Tk 1,800 a month before while cardamom of small size imported from Guatemala is selling at Tk 1,500 to Tk 1,800 per kg.

Prices of black and white pepper, cassia leaf, ginger, coriander seeds, nutmeg and garlic have edged up marginally compared to last month.

Currently cinnamon is selling at Tk 420 to Tk 450, cumin at Tk 450 to Tk 480 which was Tk 380 to Tk 400 two weeks ago. Clove is selling at Tk 1,450 to Tk 1,550; black pepper varies from Tk 1,400 to Tk 1,300 and white pepper at Tk 1,700 to Tk 1,650, cassia leaf at Tk 280 and coriander seeds at Tk 150 to Tk 170 which was Tk 30 less last month.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found that stocks of ginger, garlic, onion, black pepper, hot spices, cardamom, cinnamon and all kinds of spices were sufficient.

Abul Hasan, a spice trader at Shambazar wholesale spice market in the capital told the Daily Observer that buyers didn't come due to Covid-19 outbreak.

However, the unscrupulous syndicate is trying to create an artificial crisis by increasing the stocks to take advantage of the low price of spices at the market.

Sources said a special team of the Chattogram district administration has recently launched an operation in Khatunganj on such news.

They fined five importers and warned a few more for syndicating. But importers say differently. The Covid-19 market is largely under control. The traders say that the price of spices will be tolerable even ahead of Eid-ul-Azha if the syndicate does not work.

According to source of the Commerce Ministry, there are more than 400 spice importers across the country. Among them some 70 importers control and manipulate the market.







