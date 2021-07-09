Video
Friday, 9 July, 2021
Home Front Page

Two killed, 50 injured in factory fire at Rupganj

Published : Friday, 9 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Staff Correspondent 

Two people were burnt to death and more than 50 others injured in a fire incident at the Hashem Foods and Beverage Factory at Rupganj in Narayanganj on Thursday.
The flames of the fire spread rapidly in the 7-storey building of the factory. Two workers, Mina Akhter, 40, and Swapna Rani, 41 died in the incident. Of the 50 people injured, 10 of them have been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) and 16 others were admitted to US
    Bangla Medical College in Rupganj.
The incident took place around 5:00pm on Thursday. Meanwhile, 11 units of the Fire Service tried to bring the fire under control. But the firefighters could not control the fire until filing of this report at 9:00pm on Thursday.
At least 6,000 to 7,000 people work in the factory. Panicked workers rushed out of the burning building crying for help.
Meanwhile, the duty doctor of US Bangla Medical College Hospital, Shahadat Hossain, confirmed the two casualties. He said two people died in a fire at Hashem Food and Beverage Factory producing Sejan Juice at Bhulta Karnagop area of Rupganj in Narayanganj.
Narayanganj District Fire Service Deputy Director Abdul Al Arefin said, "Initially, I heard that the factory caught fire due to electrical short circuit."


