Covid surge: Hospitals bursting at seams

Published : Friday, 9 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
HM Imam Hasan

A man with breathing complications, a problem common for serious Covid-19 patients, come for treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A man with breathing complications, a problem common for serious Covid-19 patients, come for treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The long held idea of villagers that corona is an urban disease has finally proved wrong with more than half of the patients rushing towards district hospitals from rural areas.
DGHS thinks that if the patients' identification rate continues to rise, they will face a difficult challenge in providing medical services including supply of oxygen.
Medical colleges and hospitals outside Dhaka, especially district hospitals are bursting at seams with patients with many being treated on the floor due to crisis of bed.
DGHS has already formed an investigation committee to probe the death happening in many hospitals due to alleged oxygen shortage.
Amid swelling spread of Indian Delta variant along the border sides, records of infections and deaths are breaking everyday in the country.  To address the situation, the government is planning to increase the manpower and beds at Covid-19 Hospital. Construction of field hospital is being considered
    in need. Meanwhile, ICU beds in many hospitals in the capital are not vacant. None of the 10 ICU beds in the 500-bed Kurmitola General Hospital, 16 ICU beds of the 250-bed Sheikh Russell Gastroliver Hospital and 24 ICU bed in the 500-bed Mugda General Hospital is vacant. Against 387 ICU seats of capital's Covid dedicated government hospitals, only 106 are vacant.
In this situation patients' relatives are rushing from one hospital to another for an ICU.
With patients thronging from different districts to Dhaka for better treatment, the pressure is mounting on the capital's hospitals.  
Many patients having failed to manage any ICU bed in Dhaka Medical have been seen gathering to private hospitals.
When asked about the ICU bed, Ashraful Alam, Assistant Director of DMCH told our correspondent, "Our hospital has a total of 780 beds including ICU and HDU for corona patients. Already 630 patients have been admitted. There is no vacancy in the ICU bed because many of the admitted patients need ICU. If a bed is empty, it is given to the patient in serial."
He further added that some new beds in the ward where the ICU beds were recently burnt are awaiting possible use from the next week to alleviate patients' sufferings.  
 "If effective and scientific' steps had been taken as soon as the Delta variant was identified in the country, the delta variant would not have spread across the country," said Mushtaq Hossain, advisor of the Institute of Epidemilogy Disease Control and Research(IEDCR).
Prof Abu Jamil Faisal, a member of the Public Health Advisory Committee of DGHS said, "The main thing is not happening. Still people are not using mask and maintaining social distance. Everyone has to wear a mask, hundred per cent people have to wear a mask, and nothing else will save them."
"Just make sure a hundred per cent mask wearing. If anyone doesn't wear face mask, he or she has to go to jail. There is no other way to protect the country," he added.


