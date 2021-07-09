Prof Salahuddin new chairman of BSMMU Haematology Dept

Professor Dr Salah Uddin Shah has been made new chairman of the haematology department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) for next three years.

A notification was issued on Tuesday in this regard. BSMMU Registrar Professor ABM Abdul Hannan signed the order.

Dr Salah Uddin will replace its outgoing chairman Prof Abdul Aziz, who will complete his tenure as its chairman on Saturday. Prof Salahuddin will take his charge on July 11.

In 1991, Dr Salahuddin Shah achieved his MBBS from Mymensingh Medical College and later, he successfully obtained a higher FCPS degree in Haematology. He also obtained 'Membership of the College of Bangladesh and Surgeons (MCPS)' from Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons and DCP from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

During his service period, Dr. Salah Uddin received trainings on different issues related to haematology from home and abroad.

He completed his SSC from Chirirbandar Pilot School in Dinajpur District and HSC from Rajshahi College under the Rajshahi Board.

At the beginning of his career in 2000, he was appointed as the Curator Pathology in the Bogura Medical College and started his government service. In 2005, he was appointed as Assistant Professor in Dhaka Medical College through Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) and left his government job.

In the same year, he was appointed as an assistant professor of Haematology Department at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University. He was promoted to the rank of Professor in August 2020.