36 more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs

Bangladesh reported 36 new dengue cases in the last 24 hours until Thursday morning as concern mounted over the spread of the mosquito-borne disease during the monsoon.

The recent spike in dengue cases has compounded worries as the country continues to grapple with the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 151 patients diagnosed with dengue are currently receiving treatment at different government and private hospitals across the country as of Thursday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Thirty-six new patients were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka in the last 24 hours and none was reported to be hospitalized outside Dhaka during the period.

So far, 601 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January and of them, 450 have been released after recovery.

Health authorities reported 1,193 dengue cases and three confirmed dengue-related deaths in 2020.

According to official figures, 101,354 dengue cases and 179 deaths were recorded in Bangladesh in 2019. Dengue fever was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000 when it claimed 93 lives. In the following three years, the fatalities almost fell to zero.

However, the mosquito-borne viral infection struck again in 2018, killing 26, and infecting 10,148 people.








