2 held with 40,000 yaba tablets in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, July 8: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a drive arrested two alleged drug traders with 40,000 pieces of contraband yaba tablets in Shikolbaha crossing area on Chattogram-Cox's bazar highway under Karnaphuli upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested drug trader were identified as truck driver Mohammad Jahangir,23, and his assistance Md Azizul Hoq,25, both hailed from Ukia upazila, under Cox's bazar district.







