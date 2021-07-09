Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 July, 2021, 8:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

2 held with 40,000 yaba tablets in Ctg

Published : Friday, 9 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, July 8: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a drive arrested two alleged drug traders with 40,000 pieces of contraband yaba tablets in Shikolbaha crossing area on Chattogram-Cox's bazar highway under Karnaphuli upazila of the district on Thursday.
The arrested drug trader were identified as truck driver Mohammad Jahangir,23, and his assistance Md Azizul Hoq,25, both hailed from Ukia upazila, under Cox's bazar district.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prof Salahuddin new chairman of BSMMU Haematology Dept
36 more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs
2 held with 40,000 yaba tablets in Ctg
Leader and activists of Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BSD) pay last tributes
Things in Swaziland under control: FM
Power Division to come under ERP in phases
School teacher killed in bike accident
7 officials assigned for supervising agri activities


Latest News
Defamatory posts on Facebook example of social degradation: HC
SAfrica's Zuma eligible for parole in under four months
Maximum limit for Bangladeshi workers in Saudi Arabia private firms set at 40%
Evaly is under ACC probe for alleged misappropriation
BGMEA wants better cargo handling services from Biman
DU makes tutorials on online examinations
2 remanded for selling new drug 'Magic Mushroom'
Terrific Mahmudullah keeps Bangladesh aloft over Zimbabwe
World should consider additional funding to tackle impacts of climate change, Covid-19: PM
Mamata thanks Hasina for sending mangoes
Most Read News
E-waste management, its effects on health and environment
Adequate adult literacy is must for better economic growth
Brazil's Bolsonaro says he may not accept 2022 election
Burden of Rohingyas harming biodiversity
Ex-SA President Zuma hands himself over to police
Hakimpur Poura budget announced
Haiti cop battle gunmen who killed president
Haiti president shot dead at home
C-19 effects: A parent’s desperate choice
WHO urges 'extreme caution' in lifting COVID restrictions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft