Things in Swaziland under control: FM

Published : Friday, 9 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Wednesday that Bangladeshis nationals in Swaziland are now better protected as the situation there is now under control.
There are around 1,500 Bangladesh nationals in Swaziland. Swaziland is a landlocked country in Southern Africa. Eswatini, officially the Kingdom of Eswatini, is still commonly known in English as Swaziland."Now things are under control... the situation is peaceful," he said, mentioning that the shops of some Bangladeshis were looted during the initial movement there.
 "It is a 20-minute journey from Swaziland to South Africa, and the Bangladeshis will get support, if required," Momen saidThe Foreign Minister said there are some affluent Bangladeshis who gave shelter to others and police also said they will take care of them.







