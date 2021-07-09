Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 July, 2021, 8:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Power Division to come under ERP in phases

Published : Friday, 9 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172
Special Correspondent

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Wednesday that the utility agencies should be a true service provider through introducing the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to address the tasks and challenges of the power sector.
"It is the demand of time to make a customer-friendly system through increasing the internet connection with various services under the Internet of Things (IoT) by ZOE Talent Solutions," he said while inaugurating a Trainers' of Trainer (ToT) on ERP in the power sector.
ERP or Enterprise Resource Planning is the answer to most of the business needs. It is a software used by the businesses to manage the routine activities of all the departments of an organisation. Once the day-to-day activities are streamlined, it helps in boosting revenue and productivity of the company.
"This course on ERP by ZOE Talent Solutions will help you to drive business productivity. This will also help you address the tasks and challenges at any stage or module of your organization's business strategy timely and thus ensure the success of your organisation's blueprint," Nasrul Hamid said.
He said that the distribution companies need to strengthen themselves in the areas of accountability, transparency, and competition.
"The government wants to deliver the service to the doorsteps of consumers but customer service could not be ensured without professionalism as the sense of responsibility is increasing in the power sector due to its rapid growth and customer's expectations from here," he said.
He asked the officials to introduce ERP, which is a complete accounting, inventory, payroll and MIS Management Software that has been widely accepted across the world and its usefulness and demands has been increasing day by day in Bangladesh. It is the most powerful, yet very simple and easy, Software for operation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prof Salahuddin new chairman of BSMMU Haematology Dept
36 more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs
2 held with 40,000 yaba tablets in Ctg
Leader and activists of Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BSD) pay last tributes
Things in Swaziland under control: FM
Power Division to come under ERP in phases
School teacher killed in bike accident
7 officials assigned for supervising agri activities


Latest News
Defamatory posts on Facebook example of social degradation: HC
SAfrica's Zuma eligible for parole in under four months
Maximum limit for Bangladeshi workers in Saudi Arabia private firms set at 40%
Evaly is under ACC probe for alleged misappropriation
BGMEA wants better cargo handling services from Biman
DU makes tutorials on online examinations
2 remanded for selling new drug 'Magic Mushroom'
Terrific Mahmudullah keeps Bangladesh aloft over Zimbabwe
World should consider additional funding to tackle impacts of climate change, Covid-19: PM
Mamata thanks Hasina for sending mangoes
Most Read News
E-waste management, its effects on health and environment
Adequate adult literacy is must for better economic growth
Brazil's Bolsonaro says he may not accept 2022 election
Burden of Rohingyas harming biodiversity
Ex-SA President Zuma hands himself over to police
Hakimpur Poura budget announced
Haiti cop battle gunmen who killed president
Haiti president shot dead at home
C-19 effects: A parent’s desperate choice
WHO urges 'extreme caution' in lifting COVID restrictions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft