Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 July, 2021, 8:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Houses for the poor turns into ‘houses of cards’

Published : Friday, 9 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99

Houses for the poor turns into ‘houses of cards’

Houses for the poor turns into ‘houses of cards’

It is frustrating to note that all-out corruption has engulfed the Ashrayan 2 project, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's promise to house the poor. According to a recent news report of this newspaper, the local administration tasked with building houses for the homeless and helpless evidently failed to do justice to PM's commitment. The project, a hallmark initiative of the PM was taken up in commemoration of 'Mujib Borsho', marking the birth centenary of the Father of Nation with her generous move to address housing crisis for the homeless across the country.

However, 5 corrupt government officials have so far been identified and reprimanded accordingly. Departmental cases against many others are also under process in connection with widespread irregularities resulting in the collapse of the newly built houses made of substandard materials in the low lands. Moreover, an abundance of allegations against 36 officials in the Ashrayan 2 project, once again laid bare the extent to which corruption has taken root in our country.

The PM has already distributed houses with basic facilities under this project to 66,189 poor families, being victims of river erosion, landlessness and adverse affects of climate change. Undoubtedly, her low cost housing initiative has shown a ray of hope to many poor families struggling to survive. All citizens, irrespective of their cast, creed and socio-economic state have equal right to housing. While the PM has been markedly committed in this regard, a few bad apples driven by petty self-interest are tainting it.

An important reminder , this time the PMO handed over the housing project to the local administration - instead of a housing company or to any blue-eyed party men - so to avert abuse of political authority , corruption and project mismanagement witnessed from a number of previous government projects. Unfortunately, the local government body too, failed to live up to the PM's expectation.

We welcome the PMO's move to launch an investigation into the allegations and a clear directive to file departmental cases against the accused. It will help establish transparency, honesty and accountability in our state-run project management mechanism. Rampant corruption practiced by a number of elected representatives in earlier government projects, including Kabikha, TR, and VGF Card projects had drawn relentless public flak. That said - had the alleged criminals linked to those projects been investigated and brought to book in time, same old misdeeds would not have resurfaced in the Ashrayan 2 project.

PM's initiative to build homes for the homeless is an integral part to building "Sonar Bangla", and it must not end in failure because of a handful unscrupulous government officials.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Houses for the poor turns into ‘houses of cards’
Rising water levels causing floods and suffering
Mounting patients trigger fear for oxygen supply
Ensure OMS facility for all low income earners
Now shortage of PCR testing facilities grips the country
Big shot’s wage theft leaving RMG workers in woe
With smuggled cattle will enter the Delta variant
BSF resumes border killings


Latest News
Defamatory posts on Facebook example of social degradation: HC
SAfrica's Zuma eligible for parole in under four months
Maximum limit for Bangladeshi workers in Saudi Arabia private firms set at 40%
Evaly is under ACC probe for alleged misappropriation
BGMEA wants better cargo handling services from Biman
DU makes tutorials on online examinations
2 remanded for selling new drug 'Magic Mushroom'
Terrific Mahmudullah keeps Bangladesh aloft over Zimbabwe
World should consider additional funding to tackle impacts of climate change, Covid-19: PM
Mamata thanks Hasina for sending mangoes
Most Read News
E-waste management, its effects on health and environment
Adequate adult literacy is must for better economic growth
Brazil's Bolsonaro says he may not accept 2022 election
Burden of Rohingyas harming biodiversity
Ex-SA President Zuma hands himself over to police
Hakimpur Poura budget announced
Haiti cop battle gunmen who killed president
Haiti president shot dead at home
C-19 effects: A parent’s desperate choice
WHO urges 'extreme caution' in lifting COVID restrictions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft