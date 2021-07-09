

Houses for the poor turns into ‘houses of cards’



However, 5 corrupt government officials have so far been identified and reprimanded accordingly. Departmental cases against many others are also under process in connection with widespread irregularities resulting in the collapse of the newly built houses made of substandard materials in the low lands. Moreover, an abundance of allegations against 36 officials in the Ashrayan 2 project, once again laid bare the extent to which corruption has taken root in our country.



The PM has already distributed houses with basic facilities under this project to 66,189 poor families, being victims of river erosion, landlessness and adverse affects of climate change. Undoubtedly, her low cost housing initiative has shown a ray of hope to many poor families struggling to survive. All citizens, irrespective of their cast, creed and socio-economic state have equal right to housing. While the PM has been markedly committed in this regard, a few bad apples driven by petty self-interest are tainting it.



An important reminder , this time the PMO handed over the housing project to the local administration - instead of a housing company or to any blue-eyed party men - so to avert abuse of political authority , corruption and project mismanagement witnessed from a number of previous government projects. Unfortunately, the local government body too, failed to live up to the PM's expectation.



We welcome the PMO's move to launch an investigation into the allegations and a clear directive to file departmental cases against the accused. It will help establish transparency, honesty and accountability in our state-run project management mechanism. Rampant corruption practiced by a number of elected representatives in earlier government projects, including Kabikha, TR, and VGF Card projects had drawn relentless public flak. That said - had the alleged criminals linked to those projects been investigated and brought to book in time, same old misdeeds would not have resurfaced in the Ashrayan 2 project.



PM's initiative to build homes for the homeless is an integral part to building "Sonar Bangla", and it must not end in failure because of a handful unscrupulous government officials.

