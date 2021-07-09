Dengue poses new threat alongside C-19

Dear Sir

Amid the surge of C-19 pandemic dengue has been on the rise since the beginning of this month. Since January 1 this year, a total of 565 patients have been admitted to different hospitals across the country while 434 have returned home after treatment.



Though DGHS data claim that there has been no death from dengue this year, an assistant professor of the general history department at Jagannath University, died of the disease in Wednesday. The alarming increase in the number of dengue cases is especially a cause for concern due to hospitals and healthcare resources already being strained under the country's Covid-19 extended second wave. It goes without saying that if the danger of a dengue surge is allowed to fester, health systems across the country will find it extremely difficult to accommodate and treat all patients. The situation will be particularly critical if a patient is infected with both dengue and Covid-19.



We believe it is crucial to not only prepare hospitals and healthcare personnel to handle this double threat, but also to make people aware about how easily Aedes larvae can breed all around them and how they can protect themselves from dengue by making sure there are no places or receptacles holding water for too long.

Khalid Hossain

Over email