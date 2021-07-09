Striving for a Digital Bangladesh

Published on 12 December 2008, the Awami League' selection manifesto--'Charter for Change'--had pledged to establish a Digital Bangladesh by the year 2021, coinciding with the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence. This Vision-2021 charter contained the aspiration of becoming a middle-income country, a prosperous digital society, skilled population suitable for the digital age with transformed system of production, a knowledge-based economy, and overall--a knowledge-based society.



Digital Bangladesh encompasses the hopes, dreams and aspirations of the people of Bangladesh and is a vision for materialising the dreams of independence. It commits to transforming Bangladesh from a least developed or poor country to a technologically-advanced middle-income nation within 2021.



The objectives of a Digital Bangladesh included improvement of the underdeveloped lifestyle of the citizenry phase by phase and transforming Bangladesh society gradually into a knowledge-based one. In effect, it aimed to convert into digital mode all undertakings at all levels of society including people's lifestyle, education, health management, work procedure, industries, trade and commerce, production, economy, culture and governance. The main theme in the philosophy of Digital Bangladesh has been to ensure the empowerment of people and uphold transparency and accountability through optimum utilisation of information and communication technology (ICT).



Creation of appropriate infrastructure has also been a priority for establishing Digital Bangladesh. All households in the country ought to have uninterrupted power supply, and remain interconnected through digital networks comprising cables or wireless technology.



Alongside setting up linkages among people as well as between the government and the citizens, priority has been attached to digital transformation of governance, grooming of suitable manpower fit for a digital society, and development of education, agriculture, industries and business sectors through proper application of information technology (IT).With these objectives in mind, the government has been striving to digitalise its work processes and outputs, and reach IT-Enabled-Services (ITES) to the doorsteps of the common people.



Rebranded as 'Aspire to Innovate' from the previous 'Access to Information, and backed by the UNDP, the a2i programme of the Government supports a whole-of-society approach for introducing sustainable solutions to existing problems at societal and individual levels. It has been proactively contributing to the Digital Bangladesh agenda through digitalisation and simplification of public service delivery, especially in the rural areas, and strengthening good governance, accountability and transparency in line with Vision-2021, sustainable development goals (SDGs-2030), and Vision-2041.



Currently, the three key components of its strategies are: institutionalising public service innovation and accountability; catalysing digital financial services and fin-tech innovations; and incubating private sector-enabled public service innovation.



The a2i programme has already made tremendous impact on Bangladesh economy and society through its multi-pronged initiatives. Digital Centres have been one such initiative, through which 300 services are being provided through 7,600 digital centres established all over the country. Through these centres, citizens in remote rural areas are now able to get services in lesser time and at lower cost. The agent banking services extended by these centres has reached banking to the wider population and allowed citizens to open accounts, send money, save, borrow, and withdraw remittances, social safety allowances, as well as pay various fees etc.



Allowances under the Social Safety Net Program are now being distributed through the G2P (Government to People) Platform of a2i by using the National Identity Cards (NIDs). The system delivers financial and other assistances to the poor and disadvantaged people across the country. There is also a National Portal, which is a web-portal given shape by incorporating the websites of over 51,500 government websites including that of ministries and divisions. It has been designed to bring all government services under one platform.



Till date, 657 e-services and over 8.80 million thematic contents have been incorporated in the portal. Besides, an online office management system called 'E-Nothi' has been introduced for handling official documents electronically.



The National Helpline (333) was launched by the a2i programme for enabling citizen's to access needed information and services incorporated in the National Portal through mobile phones. It allows citizens to seek help from all field-level officials to solve their problems. The helpline till now resolved as many as 21,700 problems.



The e-commerce platform 'Ek Shop' has been pressed into service for delivering daily necessities to doorsteps of the rural people through the helpline '333-5'. Currently, 6,189 rural artisans are selling products through this platform.



Another innovative platform of the programme is 'Muktopaath', which is now the largest Bangla language e-learning platform containing content on general, technical and vocational education. So far, over 1.1 million students have enrolled in 198 courses, and 956 thousand students have been awarded certificates. It is also used by government organizations to provide online training to employees. Besides, the Muktopath app has been developed to make online courses accessible to citizens through mobile phones.



Over 2.77 million students are now connected through the platform 'Konnect' and engaged in learning from over 31 thousand educational contents. Another education platform called 'Teachers' Portal' has been launched for enhancing the professional skills of teachers. About 569 thousand members are now registered in this portal.



E-mutation, inheritance calculator and digital land record room have also been introduced for ensuring low cost smooth land-related services at a shorter time. On the other hand, the 'Amar Sarkar' or 'My Gov' app has been created with the goal of incorporating all public services in a single app. It also allows users to directly call 999--Bangladesh's national emergency helpline, in addition to 333.



The integrated bill payment platform 'eKpay' has been launched by incorporating multiple service providers and all payment channels to facilitate the payment of service bills and fees under a single window. It has benefitted over 1.52 million citizens till now through partnerships with 10 financial service providers.



The Digital Service Design Lab has been initiated under the programme for identifying potential government services while creating an integrated platform for all government e-services. Simplification and conversion of 1,152 services have been completed under it till now. I-Lab or Innovation Lab has also been initiated with the objective of generating service solutions and opportunities that are faster, scalable, and easy to use, by leveraging technology.



The concept of a Digital Bangladesh has unbundled the immense potentials of the country and is acting as a beacon of hope in the nation's journey towards becoming an upper middle-income state. A consensus should therefore be forged for the purpose among all stakeholders, and concerted efforts should be made with firm determination and unwavering commitment to make Bangladesh an e-governed and e-literate country.

The writer is a retired

additional secretary and

former editor,

Bangladesh Quarterly







