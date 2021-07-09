

Agricultural journalism: An emerging discipline



Agricultural Journalism tells stories and cover events on issues related to agriculture based on scientific facts and knowledge. It transmits necessary agricultural information to the farmers through newspapers, magazines, radio and television plus other digital platforms. It helps expedite educational procedure of agricultural extension towards ensuring sustainable agricultural development.



Agricultural Journalism offers instructions on writing, editing, basic design, photography, publications production, radio and internet communications and public relations. Public Relations is an important segment of journalism as well as agricultural Journalism discipline--which teaches a student how to maintain media relations, do product publicity, presenting different audio-visual materials publicizing organization's products and protecting organization's image outside. After graduation, an Agricultural Journalist works as agricultural reporter, radio-TV presenter, editor, public relations officers, farm broadcasters, etc. A modern day function of an agricultural journalist is to design and maintain website of the organization from where the members of the public seek and collect information pertaining to the company's products and organization's status and services.



In Bangladesh like elsewhere in the world, almost all the public and private sector organizations and companies have their own public relations department that employs agricultural journalism graduates as communicators like editor, reporter, and public relations manager. These personnel work together for the growth and development of the company/organization.



Now, Agricultural Journalism is being taught as a subject in different higher agricultural education institutions. In many universities of the world, Bachelor, Masters even PhD degrees are offered under the department of journalism, agricultural communications and agricultural journalism. In most universities, a student willing to pursue a post graduate agricultural journalism course needs to have a Bachelor Degree in agricultural science. As agriculture is a complex science, a basic degree in agriculture is essential to get higher education in agricultural journalism.



The Texas A & M University of the United States of America offers Agricultural Journalism course while a number of Agricultural Universities in India have been offering courses on agricultural journalism. Agricultural Universities in Bangladesh has yet to start the agricultural journalism program. Meanwhile, recognizing the significance of agricultural journalism in agricultural development plus stakeholders' demand, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, has taken an initiative to introduce the Agricultural Journalism program at the post-graduate level, the process of which is on. We expect that the program will start serving the nation in near future.

The writer is a professor at

Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural

University, Dhaka









