

The Titanic: Some fascinating stories you have never heard before



Disaster Predicted Over a Decade Ago: Morgan Robertson, a U.S. author, in his short novel called "Futility" wrote a fictional story of sinking of a ship named the "Titan" showing a strange similarity between the tragedies of two ocean liners--the one that he made up in his novel and the actual RMS Titanic.



According to insider.com, there was a difference of only two letters between the names of two ships--the fictional one was Titan and the real one was Titanic. Both ships were also similar in size meaning pretty large, and they both met the disasters in the same fateful month of April. Both went down hitting an iceberg. And also both ships were thought to be "unsinkable."

Insider's lifestyle and entertainment reporter Gabbi Shaw dug dipper into the Titanic disaster and came up with dozens of never-heard-before stories and presented them in an article headlined "43 secrets you never knew about the Titanic and people aboard it." The online media based in New York City published the article on April 15. Exactly on this day 109 years ago, the RMS Titanic sank into the Atlantic.



Tragedy from The Beginning: The tragedy of Titanic began right from the time of construction of the ship. Eight workers are reported to have died during the construction of the luxury ocean liner but only five names are known up until today. They are Robert Murphy, James Dobbin, William Clarke, John Kelly and Samuel Scott. A memorial in remembrance of those who died during the construction of the ship was unveiled in Belfast in 2012.



Titanic Movie Cost More Than The Titanic Ship: According to the Maritime Post, 3,000 men built the massive ship of the White Star Line in two years. Three million rivets held together the huge hull of the Titanic which had a capacity of carrying 2,200 people. And as reported by the Insider, the ship was constructed at a cost of some $7.5 million in 1912 which is now equivalent to $190 million. The 1997 Oscar-winning movie on Titanic cost more ($200 million) than the actual construction cost of the ship.



Lookouts Couldn't See Very Far: The crew of the Titanic didn't notice the iceberg in time as they didn't have binoculars. The binoculars were reportedly locked inside a cabinet of the ship and no one could find the key. So, the ship's lookouts, Frederick Fleet and Reginald Lee relied only on their eyesight and thus couldn't see very far. According to the findings of an official inquiry in 1912, only 37 seconds passed between seeing the iceberg and deciding the course of action.



The First and The Final Voyage: On its first and final voyage, the RMS Titanic left Southampton, England on April 10 and travelled to France and Ireland to pick up some passengers before sailing through the full stream of the Atlantic for New York. On April 14, she hit an iceberg at 11:40 pm and at 2:20 am she broke into two pieces with still over 1,500 passengers on board and then disappeared into the North Atlantic Ocean about 400 miles south of Newfoundland, Canada.



Giving a detailed account of the accident, the Maritime Post reported that under the impact of the collision the hull plates of the Titanic buckled inwards opening as many as five of her sixteen watertight compartments to the sea causing an instant massive flooding through the ship. Roughly two hours after the Titanic went down, the RMS Carpathia belonging to the Cunard Line arrived and rescued an estimated 705 passengers from lifeboats.



Half Students of One School Lost Their Fathers: According to Insider, the Titanic disaster took a massive human toll for the English community of Southampton where the ship started its first and also the last journey from. Half of all students of one school lost their fathers due to the disaster. "At one Northam school, 120 of the 240 pupils lost their father," Gabbi Shaw quoted the Daily Echo as saying. Northam is a Southampton neighbourhood and most of the Titanic crew was from the city of Southampton. Of 899 crewmembers, only 213 survived.



World's Richest Man was on Board: John Jacob Astor IV, whose assets were estimated at $150 million or equivalent to today's $3.5 billion, was widely believed to be the richest man in the world at the time. He was returning from a honeymoon with his 18-year-old new wife Madeleine Talmage Force who was 28 years younger than him. He died as the Titanic went down and his body was one of few recovered from the Atlantic Ocean. There was still $2,440--which would be today $60,000--in his pocket among other possessions.



Thirteen Couples were on Honeymoon: There were many romantic couples who wanted to remember their journey on the maiden voyage of the world's "unsinkable" ship across the Atlantic for the rest of their life. According to "Titanic Love Stories," as noted by Gabbi Shaw, at least 13 couples were celebrating their honeymoon on the Titanic. The most prominent among them was John Jacob Astor IV, then the richest man in the whole world. He and his 18-year-old young wife, Madeleine, were on their honeymoon.



Ship's Captain Went Down with His Ship: Captain Edward Smith of the Titanic performed his duty till the last moment and he did die as the ship went down even though there are many rumours regarding his death. However, no one knows for sure what exactly happened to Captain Smith or how he died and what his final moments were like. He had been a captain for 40 years and reportedly preparing to retire at the end of his final trip on the Titanic. All 25 engineers of the ship also perished. They were trying to keep the ship's power running until the very end.



The Last Dinner: The first-class passengers of the Titanic were served their last dinner with a mammoth 10 courses and the menu, according to NPR, included "oysters, filet mignon, poached salmon, chicken Lyonnaise, foie gras, roasted pigeon, lamb with mint sauce, and Punch Romaine, a palate-cleansing ice flavoured with oranges and drenched in champagne." In addition to the dinner for the first class, the ship's chefs also cooked meal for the second- and the third-class passengers as well as the crew.



On its maiden voyage, the Titanic was carrying a massive amount of alcohol and tobacco. It was carrying 15,000 bottles of beer, 1,000 bottles of wine, 850 bottles of liquor, and 8,000 cigars. Apart from alcohol and tobacco, the food section of the ship had 75,000 pounds of fresh meat, 7,500 pounds of bacon, 40,000 fresh eggs, 36,000 oranges, and 1,000 loaves of bread.



Music Played Till the Final Moments: Titanic's band played music right through the very end of the disaster in an apparent attempt to cheer up the passengers and keep them calm. The band's members were called heroes as they played music continuously for more than two hours right since the ship hit the iceberg and never stopped, Gabbi Shaw wrote quoting a BBC report. The fact of non-stop music played by the ship's band was also accurately reflected in James Cameron's 1997 Titanic movie.



Press Coverage of the Tragedy: Several European newspapers initially published wrong reports with banner headlines on the Titanic disaster. For examples, the Daily Mail declared "No lives lost," and the Belfast Telegraph wrote this headline on the disaster: "No danger of loss of life." American newspapers, on the contrary, appear to have taken advantage of the time difference and reported on the tragedy more accurately. "One Thousand Eight Hundred Souls Lost," declared the Washington Post. The New York Times wrote this banner headline in three lines: "Titanic Sinks Four Hours After Hitting Iceberg;866 Rescued by Carpathia, Probably 1,250 Perish; Ismay Safe, Mrs. Astor Maybe, Noted Names Missing."



The wreckage of Titanic was first discovered in 1985, 73 years after the disaster during a U.S. military mission. Split into two pieces, the ill-fated ship is still lying at the bottom of the ocean at a depth of about 12,500 feet (3.8 km; 2.37 mi) roughly 370 miles south-southeast off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. Since its discovery, many attempts have been made to raise the Titanic but they have failed.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network







