Army distributes relief in Rangpur

RANGPUR, July 8: Members of Bangladesh Army on Wednesday distributed relief materials among poor people in the district from their own ration.

A team of Bangladesh Army led by GOC of 66th Infantry Division Major General SM Kamrul Hasan distributed food items including rice, lentil, flour, edible oil, onion, and salt among poor people at a programme held on Rangpur Zila School premises in the district town.

Senior army officials, Rangpur City Corporation councillors and police personnel, among others, were also present during the distribution.

They also urged people to follow the government instructions such as refraining from going outside without any emergency, washing hands properly, wearing face masks while going out of home, and to maintain health advice.