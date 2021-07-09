

Artificial breeding of endangered Chitra fish invented

Under this developed breeding system, breeding and producing fry of the fish have been possible in the upazila.

In coastal region, Chitra is known as Payra, Bishtara, Bothra and others. It is one of the economic fishes in the region. The fish is as attractive as delicious. Once it was hugely found in the Sundarban, adjacent rivers, creeks, and enclosures. Its disappearance began with environmental damaging and due to lack of preservation.

The success in the artificial breeding has come in May-June this year by rearing broad fishes in the SWC.

The research team was led by Dr. Md. Latiful Islam, chief scientific officer and chief of the SWC.

Four years back, Chitra fish fry were collected from the Shibsa River and adjacent canals in the Sundarban for research purpose. Young fishes were adapted with formulated commercial feeds to turn them into sexually matured males and females.

Shawon Ahmmed, an active scientist of the research team, said, the maximum length of this fish can be 35 cm and gained up to 1.5 kg weight; male fishes are generally smaller in size than female ones; some fishes become fertile in the second year in controlled environment; but most of the fishes (80%) become fertile in the third year of their lifecycle.

The minimum required weight of male fish is 80 gm and female fish is 180 gm for attaining reproductive maturity. A gravid Chitra fish can spawn 2,000-2,500 eggs per gram of body weight.

Mizanur Rahman Washim, senior scientific officer of the research team, said, Chitra is omnivorous by nature; its breeding season is April-July; matured fishes are stimulated to breed by applying hormones in a controlled environment in the hatchery; and the breeding attempt has been going on since February this year.

Duet to extreme drought this year, the maturation of the fish has been delayed, he further said, adding, after the continuous effort, the desired success has come true.

Dr. Md. Latiful Islam, head of the research team, said, the success in the production of Chitra fish fry has come only after determining various factors including production of reproductive fishes, fixing breeding season, salinity measurement, selection of suitable hormones and dosage.

In reply to a query, he said, artificial breeding of saltwater fish is more difficult than freshwater fish; breeding in salty water fish requires a number of environmental and surrounding regulators; it also requires live feed as the primary food for pollen which is difficult to produce.

Ekushey Padak winner BFRI Director General Dr. Yahia Mahmud said, the institute is proud of the breeding success of the endangered fish. "Our scientists have achieved the success through relentless effort. Once, the fish was available in a large quantity, but now it is on the verge of extinction," he added.

The success of breeding will play a significant role in the field of blue economy in Bangladesh, he further said, adding, the BFRI has made remarkable contribution to conserving native species of freshwater fishes, he maintained.







PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA, July 8: Scientists of the Saltwater Centre (SWC) of Bangladesh Fish Research Institute (BFRI) in Paikgachha Upazila of the district have achieved success in inventing artificial breeding of endangered Chitra fish (Scatophagus argus).Under this developed breeding system, breeding and producing fry of the fish have been possible in the upazila.In coastal region, Chitra is known as Payra, Bishtara, Bothra and others. It is one of the economic fishes in the region. The fish is as attractive as delicious. Once it was hugely found in the Sundarban, adjacent rivers, creeks, and enclosures. Its disappearance began with environmental damaging and due to lack of preservation.The success in the artificial breeding has come in May-June this year by rearing broad fishes in the SWC.The research team was led by Dr. Md. Latiful Islam, chief scientific officer and chief of the SWC.Four years back, Chitra fish fry were collected from the Shibsa River and adjacent canals in the Sundarban for research purpose. Young fishes were adapted with formulated commercial feeds to turn them into sexually matured males and females.Shawon Ahmmed, an active scientist of the research team, said, the maximum length of this fish can be 35 cm and gained up to 1.5 kg weight; male fishes are generally smaller in size than female ones; some fishes become fertile in the second year in controlled environment; but most of the fishes (80%) become fertile in the third year of their lifecycle.The minimum required weight of male fish is 80 gm and female fish is 180 gm for attaining reproductive maturity. A gravid Chitra fish can spawn 2,000-2,500 eggs per gram of body weight.Mizanur Rahman Washim, senior scientific officer of the research team, said, Chitra is omnivorous by nature; its breeding season is April-July; matured fishes are stimulated to breed by applying hormones in a controlled environment in the hatchery; and the breeding attempt has been going on since February this year.Duet to extreme drought this year, the maturation of the fish has been delayed, he further said, adding, after the continuous effort, the desired success has come true.Dr. Md. Latiful Islam, head of the research team, said, the success in the production of Chitra fish fry has come only after determining various factors including production of reproductive fishes, fixing breeding season, salinity measurement, selection of suitable hormones and dosage.In reply to a query, he said, artificial breeding of saltwater fish is more difficult than freshwater fish; breeding in salty water fish requires a number of environmental and surrounding regulators; it also requires live feed as the primary food for pollen which is difficult to produce.Ekushey Padak winner BFRI Director General Dr. Yahia Mahmud said, the institute is proud of the breeding success of the endangered fish. "Our scientists have achieved the success through relentless effort. Once, the fish was available in a large quantity, but now it is on the verge of extinction," he added.The success of breeding will play a significant role in the field of blue economy in Bangladesh, he further said, adding, the BFRI has made remarkable contribution to conserving native species of freshwater fishes, he maintained.