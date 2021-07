KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI, July 8: Eight fishermen in Kalapara Upazila of the district were fined Tk 2.13 lakh on Wednesday for catching fish defying government ban.

They were detained from in different points of the Bay of Bengal while catching hilsa.

Kalapara Upazila Fisheries Officer Apu Saha fined them conducting a mobile court.

During the drive, current nets and 150 kilograms of mother hilsa were also seized.