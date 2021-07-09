Man held with fake gold idols in Bogura

BOGURA, July 8: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained a man along with five fake gold idols in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested person is Nitai Mahanta, 35, a resident of Kamarpara area in Shahjahanpur Upazila of the district.

Company Commander of RAB-12 in Sirajganj Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the matter in a press release on Wednesday afternoon.

He said Nitai used to swindle money covering the statues of bronze with gold colour by deceiving people.

A case was filed with Bogura Sadar Police Station in this connection, the official added.









